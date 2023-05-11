Applications open for Nuffield Ireland scholarship

Applications open for Nuffield Ireland scholarship

Nuffield Ireland chairman Joe Leonard said that the global economy and agricultural markets face the impact of the war in Ukraine, the tail end of the covid pandemic, trade tensions, cost of living inflation, climate change, and environmental degradation. 

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 14:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Nuffield Ireland scholarship application process for 2024 bursaries has opened.

This international agricultural and rural leadership development programme facilitates participants to research farming and food systems, markets, and techniques that will secure the industry’s future in a changing world where food security and climate action must be reconciled. 

Scholarships consist of a bursary of €16,000 towards travel and accommodation costs – those generally exceed the bursary - and will involve at least nine weeks’ travel. 

Applicants will typically be 25-45 years of age with at least five years’ experience in farming or business.

Applications for the 2024 scholarship are invited from individuals in all sectors of agriculture, aquaculture, food, and rural agri-related business.

Pressing time

Nuffield Ireland chairman Joe Leonard said that the global economy and agricultural markets face the impact of the war in Ukraine, the tail end of the covid pandemic, trade tensions, cost of living inflation, climate change, and environmental degradation. 

"There has never been a more pressing time for Ireland’s proactive farmers, food producers, and agri-professionals to consider a Nuffield Ireland scholarship," Mr Leonard added.

"It is a life and career-changing opportunity for personal and professional leadership development and to research an agricultural or food system-related topic dear to your heart. 

"It is also a chance to join an exceptional global network of agribusiness and rural leaders, and to make lifelong connections and friendships."

The application form can be found online, and the closing date is August 25.

<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue launching the 2023 Breeder’s Choice on the farm of Co Donegal breeder Michael Grant, with Irish Shows Association president Raymond Brady.</p>

€50,000 for class aimed at showcasing best of beef breeding heifers

READ NOW
