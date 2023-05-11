€50,000 for class aimed at showcasing best of beef breeding heifers

The 2023 Breeder’s Choice class for this year’s showing season has been announced.

Following on from the inaugural year of the class in 2022, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that €50,000 will again be made available as prize money.

Between 2022 and 2026, the minister has committed to investing €250,000 in the grassroots showing sector through the new class aimed at showcasing the best of beef breeding heifers.

The class is again being administered by the Irish Shows Association.

More than 60 shows to benefit

The Breeder’s Choice class is open to four and five-star breeding heifers in two separate classes – traditional breeds and continental breeds.

Pedigree as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes.

Over the course of the summer, more than 60 shows will benefit from the new class.

The requirement for four and five-star in-calf or maiden heifers aligns to the aims of the incoming Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) in the next CAP to increase the number of these heifers in the suckler herd, according to the department.

Four and five-star animals in the suckler herd can bring greater milk as well as overall efficiency to beef animals.

Show season upon us

Minister McConalogue said that the show network is the "backbone of so many agri and rural communities".

"The show season is upon us and the excitement of getting an animal ready for your local show is hard bet," Mr McConalogue said.

"What is even more exciting is taking home a yellow, red, or blue rosette. These are the marks of what makes a good animal a great animal."

Mr McConalogue said he was "blown away" from the success of the Breeder’s Choice in 2022.

"From a standing start, more than 60 shows participated in the class and I know that through the work of the Irish Shows Association that we will have even more taking part this year," he added.

New showing class

Jim Harrison, secretary of the Irish Shows Association welcomed the announcement by the minister.

"We are delighted to again partner with the minister and the department on this exciting new initiative," he said.

"It will see a major investment made in our network of shows. It gives farmers, breeders, and handlers great confidence in the show circuit going forward with this initial five-year investment in the Breeder’s Choice class.

"I now urge all farmers and handlers to get their quality four and five-star heifers out and into their local show this summer to avail of this exciting new showing class."