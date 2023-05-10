Tirlán records revenue of €3bn in first year after Glanbia split

Revenue at Tirlán rose to €3bn last year, with the company releasing its annual report for its first year in operation following its split from former parent company, Glanbia plc.

Delivering €44.6m in pre-tax profits, the business sold more than 423,000 tonnes of dairy products and ingredients across 100 markets, with more than €2bn being paid to 5,000 Irish farmers amid record prices for milk and grain.

Record farmgate prices also saw an average of 63 cpl paid for milk, with green feed barley reaching €310 per tonne. However, the company noted that higher prices were mirrored by a sharp rise in costs, with price hikes exhibited across the energy, fertiliser and feed sectors.

Last year also saw a €168m spin-out of shares to more than 11,000 Tirlán Co-Op members, with a dividend of more than €6.5m being paid following its establishment as a fully farmer-owned business.

Speaking on last year's results, Tirlán chairman, John Murphy said he was "very pleased" with the co-op's "remarkable year," having delivered record milk and grain prices throughout 2022.

"We returned strong financial results whilst navigating a steady path through unprecedented volatility and sharp inflation. We are hugely ambitious for the future of our Co-op. As always, we will face challenges, but we are determined to work hard to continue to deliver for the benefit of our Members and all our stakeholders.”

The business recently marked a year since it completed the transaction acquiring 40% of Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc, making it the largest acquisition by an indigenous Irish company in 2022.

Since the acquisition, the company has reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of more than €166m, with revenue exceeding €3bn.

The business' ingredients division delivered €2.1bn in revenue after capitalising on global highs across dairy markets, recording sales of 423,000 tonnes of dairy products and ingredient solutions.

Tirlán's agribusiness also reported a strong year, developing sales of €644m, with more than 491,000 tonnes of feed sold across the co-op's 52-branch network.

The co-op's domestic and international consumer division, which includes brands such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Wexford, Premier and Truly Grass Fed delivered €365m turnover in what they described as a "challenging market place," following a significant restructuring in 2022.