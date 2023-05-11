Dehorning ban among extreme measures weighed up in Europe

There could be a ban within five years on dehorning dairy cows, if some of the more extreme measures considered by the European Commission in its current animal welfare review get through the lengthy decision process.

The Commission aims to improve animal welfare by aligning legislation with the latest scientific evidence, broadening its scope, and making it easier to enforce.

Transport of animals will be a key component of the review. But an end to disbudding and dehorning cattle may also be proposed, according to reported leaks from impact assessments being carried out by the Commission.

The leaks may also point to proposals of phasing out all beak trimming of birds, tail docking of pigs, and cages for any farm animals.

Shortening journeys of live animals (probably to less than eight hours) is likely to be proposed, as the Commission seeks to update animal welfare legislation which had only “minor, technical adaptations” since 2009.

EU farmers and co-ops have told the Commission live exports and intra-EU trade are at risk if unreasonable limits on distance or duration are imposed, and the EU livestock sector could be left competitively disadvantaged in the global market.

ICOS was one of several EU farmer and co-operative organisations which attended a recent Brussels meeting on animal welfare legislation, and their agri-food policy executive, Eamonn Farrell, said it is becoming increasingly clear that journey times will be cut, and age limits imposed in transport of animals.

"When the legislative review is complete and voted on later this year, it is likely that there will be a transitional period of at least five years before implementation. ICOS is working closely with other member state co-operative and farmer organisations to achieve a fair and balanced outcome for our members".

Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for food safety, has said: “If science and experience tell us that certain practices in transport are detrimental to the welfare of animals, you would agree with me that we must consider ways of adjusting those practices”.

The Commission is said to be leaning toward recommendations from the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA). EFSA has said about 4.3 million cattle per year are transported between EU member states, 90% by road. Even in vehicles fitted with water drinkers, journeys longer than nine hours may result to prolonged thirst that can lead to dehydration, said EFSA.

Both the European Court of Auditors and EFSA have recommended live animal journeys of less than eight hours (an estimated 40% of current journeys are more than eight hours).

Such restrictions could greatly hamper farmers in Ireland, where the live export trade is an important livestock market outlet.

For the EU animal welfare review, a public consultation received 59,281 contributions,of which 92% came from citizens. There were only 200 contributions from Ireland.

Included was a submission from the Biodynamic Federation supporting prohibition of all "mutilations", especially dehorning. "Horns belong to the cow; they are an essential part of the animal. Studies show that they are important not only for communication within the herd, but also for physical heat balance, digestion, and metabolism".

It remains to be seen if such suggestions are adopted in the Commission’s legislative proposals, which are due for publication later this year and then go for approval by Member States and the European Parliament.

However, with European Parliament elections in 2024, there is a strong likelihood that the Commission’s animal welfare proposals will be dealt with by the next incoming legislature.