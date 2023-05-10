'I’d prefer to stand on grass than concrete' – thousands flock to annual Kingdom County Fair

Bosco McMahon from Ballybunion at the show. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD 

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 10:30
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A weekend of reasonable weather, a third consecutive Munster Senior Football Championship Final win to celebrate, and the annual Kingdom County Fair made it a joy to be in Kerry this past weekend.

The latter returned for its 73rd year, attracting thousands to its showgrounds for the programme of events at Ballymacthomas, Tralee, across Saturday and Sunday, as it returned to a two-day format similar to years ago.

Chairman James Tarrant said that the committee is "very, very pleased" with this year’s fair, which attracted a crowd of over 3,000 and provided them with "great entertainment, and we put the emphasis on family entertainment".

A significant date in the calendar for many, Mr Tarrant stressed the importance of shows like this.

"We have to preserve rural Ireland, I often say I’d prefer to be standing on grass than concrete – and I’m glad of what we can showcase through these events," he told the Irish Examiner.

"It’s also lovely to have those from the towns up close to the cattle, bring their pets to the dog show; there’s the town coming to the country, the crossover there, it’s so important."

Speaking at the fair, local independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said that agricultural shows are the result of when "people come together" in their communities.

"It takes an awful lot of organisation, an awful lot of long days and long nights goes into putting in all this; it doesn’t just fall out of the sky," Mr Healy-Rae said.

"We want to continue to see these types of traditions whether it’s the horses, the stalls, the cattle.

"It’s everything that’s good about Kerry and the way we are here."

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly added that the shows "express confidence in the local agricultural industry, they give an opportunity for people to showcase what they produce".

"I think people particularly who come from urban areas are always amazed at the quality, and indeed the kindness shown to animals by the people who own them," Mr Kelly told the Irish Examiner.

"It’s a vibrant community being expressed here." 

People look so forward to the show season, Mr Kelly said, and with the fair "run on a voluntary basis, any support that can be given to them should be given because they’re costly, especially in this day and age".

"It would be a huge loss to any community to lose a local show, and I hope it’ll never happen," he added.

#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Munster
