Champion title for Cork man after showing hiatus

Despite a fun fair, puppet show, dog show, trade stalls, vintage machinery, and more, the crowd was drawn ringside on Sunday at the Kingdom County Fair.

Michael Dullea from Drimoleague in Co Cork has been showing cattle "with many years" but this was his first time back following a covid-induced hiatus.

Despite him describing his return to the ring as a "learning curve", he took home the Supreme Angus Champion title on Sunday for Deelish Valiant.

"A great day – can’t complain with an overall championship anyways. We had three firsts and a second and an overall champion - so a good day at the office," Mr Dullea said.

"The Kingdom County Fair is always an excellent show to start off the year with because you get your animals used to the surroundings, and it’s good to start off early yourself as well.

"It’s my first day out this year, so I’m just getting to know how the animals are going to react as well.

"I’m four years out of it, but I’m delighted to be back - I didn’t do it last year because we weren’t sure whether the shows were going ahead or not so I hadn’t my animals trained, but this year I’m definitely back in it again."

Mr Dullea has a pedigree Angus herd and a pedigree Hereford herd and normally shows eight or nine cattle a year, a mixture between bulls and heifers, he said.

He brought five out on Sunday, "their first day out", and he has "another three or four at home that will be shown later in the year, they’re that little bit younger".

"What I like to see in an animal myself is an animal that’s not overfed - that’s in reasonable condition but not overfed; they have to be lively and very nimble on their feet and nimble in how they move; be very alert; and very good conformation, top lines; very good legs; nice head with pokey ears; that’s what I’d be looking for in an animal," Mr Dullea explained.

When you do win something, "it tells you you're doing something right", he said, but prizes aren't the end all and be all for Mr Dullea.

"It’s the comradery – you meet a load of people, I have friends all over the country through showing, and secondly, it’s nice to bring out your better animals and showcase them in front of people as well," he added.

Along with Supreme Angus Champion, Michael Dullea took home the Hereford Male Champion title, and the Reserve Overall Hereford Champion.

Meanwhile, on the day, the Hereford Female Champion and Overall Hereford Champion was won by Paul McGrath from Youghal, Co Cork, for Gouldingpoll 1 Ravette 1262.

The Supreme Commercial Champion title was won by Pat and Michael Roseingrave from Crusheen, Co Clare.

In the Young Handlers U-10 Beef Breeds competition, Tadhg Hannon took first place, with John Cregan in second and Aoife Hannon in third.

In the U-16, Micheál Creed came in joint first place with Grace O’Donovan, with Anna Murphy in second and Aveen Curtin in third.