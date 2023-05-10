'Game-changer' in genetic gains in reducing cattle emissions

11% of the differences in daily methane emissions between animals fed the same diet were traced to genetic differences.
'Game-changer' in genetic gains in reducing cattle emissions

11% of the differences in daily methane emissions between animals fed the same diet were traced to genetic differences.

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 08:33
Rachel Martin

A "world-first" scientific breakthrough will enable the reduction of methane from the Irish cattle herd through animal genetics.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

This will be possible because of the publication of the world’s first national genomic evaluations for methane emissions in Irish beef cattle, which will enable breeding programmes to target lower emission traits.

It's part of the €3m project ‘GREENBREED’, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The study involving Teagasc, Southeast Technological University, Munster Technological University and ICBF found large differences in daily methane emissions between animals fed the same diet, with 11% of these differences being traced to genetic differences.

Scientists also found the 20% highest-emitting animals genetically are expected to emit 30% more methane per day compared to the 20% lowest-emitting animals.

Commenting, Agriculture Minister McConalogue said science was the "ace up agriculture's sleeve" to meet its climate targets.

"We are being strategic in our approach to backing credible and practical science," he said. "...I believe we are standing on the precipice of a major breakthrough that will be a game changer in our drive to reduce agricultural emissions.

“The implementation of a low-methane-emitting breeding programme has significant potential to harness the genetic variation for methane emissions that exists within the national herd, This, in turn, will bring about permanent and cumulative reductions in the methane output of future generations of livestock.

“The results of the research also highlight the potential to breed more environmentally sustainable animals, while at the same time, not having a negative impact on the animal’s performance and profitability.” 

Minister of State with special responsibility for research and innovation, Martin Heydon added: “[The project] will help us to reduce methane emissions from beef cattle in a way that is both economically and environmentally sustainable."

The project's co-ordinator, Prof Donagh Berry, said it was important to note the benefits will accumulate over time, "delivering permanent changes to the entire national herd without additional costs to producers". 

"More importantly, though, the benefits achieved through breeding are complementary and stack on top of advances being achieved through other farming management practices and technologies being investigated," he said.

More in this section

Grazing cows. Second Ireland-NZ agriculture research call opens
laboratory for food analysis True cash value of high SCC
Green lawn with white clover Oversowing clover - the how and why of getting started
#Farming - Emission targets 25by30#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The national herd consisted of 1,541 active herds keeping over 1.6m, which comprised 135,652 breeding pigs, 1.5 fattening pigs, and 951 non-production pigs.</p>

Near 9% drop in pig numbers in 2022

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd