'Game-changer' in genetic gains in reducing cattle emissions

A "world-first" scientific breakthrough will enable the reduction of methane from the Irish cattle herd through animal genetics.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

This will be possible because of the publication of the world’s first national genomic evaluations for methane emissions in Irish beef cattle, which will enable breeding programmes to target lower emission traits.

It's part of the €3m project ‘GREENBREED’, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The study involving Teagasc, Southeast Technological University, Munster Technological University and ICBF found large differences in daily methane emissions between animals fed the same diet, with 11% of these differences being traced to genetic differences.

Scientists also found the 20% highest-emitting animals genetically are expected to emit 30% more methane per day compared to the 20% lowest-emitting animals.

Commenting, Agriculture Minister McConalogue said science was the "ace up agriculture's sleeve" to meet its climate targets.

"We are being strategic in our approach to backing credible and practical science," he said. "...I believe we are standing on the precipice of a major breakthrough that will be a game changer in our drive to reduce agricultural emissions.

“The implementation of a low-methane-emitting breeding programme has significant potential to harness the genetic variation for methane emissions that exists within the national herd, This, in turn, will bring about permanent and cumulative reductions in the methane output of future generations of livestock.

“The results of the research also highlight the potential to breed more environmentally sustainable animals, while at the same time, not having a negative impact on the animal’s performance and profitability.”

Minister of State with special responsibility for research and innovation, Martin Heydon added: “[The project] will help us to reduce methane emissions from beef cattle in a way that is both economically and environmentally sustainable."

The project's co-ordinator, Prof Donagh Berry, said it was important to note the benefits will accumulate over time, "delivering permanent changes to the entire national herd without additional costs to producers".

"More importantly, though, the benefits achieved through breeding are complementary and stack on top of advances being achieved through other farming management practices and technologies being investigated," he said.