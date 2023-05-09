Week-long waiting lists for cattle at processors

Beef processors are continuing to tighter their grip on the prices which they pay for 'farmers' cattle being supplied into their plants this week.

The prices have tightened further, and it has become more difficult for many suppliers to get cattle killed, with some being put on waiting lists for up to a week, amid the claims by many of them that processors are now prioritising intake from feed lots.

The factories are operating on a reduced number of slaughtering days and claim that the markets for beef have weakened with more resistance by consumers to paying the higher prices.

It is a very unwelcome trend for finishers at this time of the year, when they had anticipated that supplies would have tightened enough to ensure a strengthening in the prices to deliver a reasonable return for their investment in the stock and feed costs over the months past.

The complete contrary is the reality which the late Spring finishers are experiencing right now and having a very damaging effect on confidence in the sector. The gamble, which the beef finishers take when they invest heavily in the purchase of expensive forward store animals, plus costly feed, can have a very sore financial outcome in situations like which is currently being experienced.

Quoted base price for steers appears to be frozen at 520 cents/kg this week. It has become very difficult to get above the quote. Factory agents telling farmers that they don't require the cattle - and advising that there is a waiting list - is enough to break any resistance to the lower prices.

The trade for heifers is experiencing a similar situation. They are generally quoted at a base of 525c/kg. It is challenging to get above that, while there are reports of a few managing to secure up to 530c/kg.

It is reported that efforts to further reduce prices by 5c/kg plus in a few areas of the country met with complete resistance.

The intake for last week slipped to 30,558 head - around 1,000 head less than the same week last year - which, for the shorter week allowing for the Monday bank holiday, was a slight enough difference from the previous week.

The kill included 12,334 steers, 8,323 heifers, 6,941 cows, and 1,203 young bulls. The steers were slightly higher than the same week in 2022, while heifers were 400 head lower, and the young bulls dropped to 50% of last year's intake for the week.

The accumulative situation for the first four months of 2023 is a drop of 29,000 head in throughput at the country's export plants.