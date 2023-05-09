Hopes decline in sheep prices is easing

There is more optimism among sheep producers this week that the decline in the trade has turned the corner, with stronger demand at the factories delivering an improvement in the returns.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The factory prices have increased by up to 20c/kg, and suppliers are reporting that there is more bite in the demand for supplies at the factories.

Hoggets continue to make up the largest percentage of the intake at the factories. Supplies of new season lamb are increasing slowly week-on-week, but there is still some ground to go in taking over from the hoggets as the main supply.

Hogget prices are quoted on a range of 700-720c/kg. There is still strong demand for the hoggets to meet the intake requirements at the factories and up to 750c/kg is being paid to get sufficient.

Spring lambs are being quoted on a range of 750-790c/kg, with suppliers reporting that they are getting 810-820c/kg this week.

There was also a sharper trade for all lots at the live sales at the marts on Monday, where the numbers on offer were tight.

At Kilkenny, the butchers paid up to €136 over for the Spring lambs, with a top price of €184 recorded for a pen of nine weighing 48kg.

The hoggets continued to make up the largest percentage of the entry and remained a strong trade. Butchers paid up to €177 for a pen of ten weighing 76kg, while a pen of 15 averaging 61kg made €175. A lot of 17 weighing 69kg made €177 and a lot of ten weighing 72kg sold for €176. Factory-type hoggets sold for up to €112 over.