Policy for rural islands 'nearing completion'

It's been 26 years since the Government last published an islands policy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 12:57
Ray Ryan

Work on forming the Government’s first islands policy in 26 years is nearing completion, Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys revealed in the Dail.

She said the process has taken longer than she would have liked, but she was determined to take the time necessary to get it right.

“That is no more than our island communities deserve,” she said, stressing that any such policy must be developed in consultation with the communities.

Minister Humphreys said the policy and accompanying action plan is nearing completion and she expects to present it to Government for approval shortly.

“We are very close to having it finished. Then, it will have to be translated and I will have to bring it to Government,” she said.

Minister Humphreys added: “We are talking about a matter of weeks. I want a policy that, when it is launched, can be used to hold other Departments to account.

“I do not want a pile of flowery language. I have said this previously; I want time-bound actions in order that when Departments say they are going to do something, I will be able to hold them to account.” 

Minister Humphreys said the Government is committed to publishing an islands policy in line with the Programme for Government and commitments made in 'Our Rural Future' document.

She was replying to a series of questions from Deputies Claire Kerrane, Holly Cairns, Paul Donnelly, Éamon Ó Cuív, and Catherine Connolly.

