A reminder for us all to be responsible dog owners

The image of The Vee Pass in the Knockmealdown mountain range is still fresh in my mind since my time locuming last month. Living so near to this natural beauty and I am embarrassed to admit that I had never been there before my detour between calls.

I am extremely fortunate to have worked in some of the most beautiful parts of Munster, including the rugged coastline of West Cork and the heather-covered mountains of South Kerry.

It reminded me that the scenery plays a vital role in making farm vetting one of the best jobs in the world whilst also uplifting you on a bad day.

I was called to a ewe in trouble lambing near The Vee Pass on a beautiful sunny April evening. The ewe in question had been sick to lamb for over a day with no visual signs of active lambing. On examination, the cervix was completely closed, she had an udder full of milk, and she had a high heart rate.

We opted to perform a c-section to see if we could save a possibly healthy lamb. But, unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be, and the lamb was already dead when I opened the uterus.

The likely reason behind this unusual presentation is that the lamb had died a day or two before, and no signal was given to the ewe from the lamb to start lambing.

It was the farmer's intuition that knew there was something not right with the ewe despite no sign of active lambing; it's important to act on these gut instincts in farming and call a vet for help when needed.

After the c-section, I was kindly offered a cup of tea and a sandwich as it was late in the evening.

I always tell my students that it’s so important to take the time to have a cup of tea with farmers when possible; it's a great way to build relationships and understand the farm’s individual culture.

As we sat around the table, the penny dropped that had seen my articles in the Farm Exam. They told me that it would mean a lot to them if I could highlight the danger of dog attacks on flocks across Ireland. They themselves had their sheep attacked by a dog not so long ago and suffered losses as a result.

It is a catastrophe that, unfortunately, I have had too many first-hand experiences of being called to the aftermath of these attacks.

Dogs tend to go for the neck and face of ewes and lambs, causing horrific life-threatening injuries. Vets have to attend these calls knowing that tough decisions have to be made for the welfare of the attacked sheep.

I have stitched a number of ewes and lambs in the past; some have survived. However, this isn’t always possible as many injuries are too severe. Unharmed ewes heavy in lamb are at risk of aborting their lambs also due to the stress endured from the chase.

As a farmer, it is important to report the incident in detail to the guards and the dog warden as soon as possible.

Calling a vet is vital to ensure welfare is upheld and to try to save any injured casualties. Farmers can provide first aid before the vet arrives by applying a pressure bandage on any bleeds and keeping the flock calm.

As the vet called to an attack, it is necessary to take photos of each sheep and to document all injuries or losses that we have witnessed for use as evidence.

Responsible dog ownership

For any dog walkers reading this week, please be aware that the natural instincts of a dog can kick in all of a sudden when they see prey such as a lamb or a ewe. Sometimes this may seem very out of character for the breed of dog, but nature is a powerful force and the hunting trait is non-breed specific.

If two or more dogs are together, they can encourage each other to attack, and they work as a team.

Leads are non-negotiable for all dogs when on a walk, especially in an area where sheep are grazing. This includes hiking trails, as sheep are usually grazing on the mountains. Confining dogs at night time is also so important as they can travel miles to launch an attack.

This is a dangerous time of year as lambs are all out grazing and would be an easy target. It would be a dream to never read about a dog attack on sheep in the news again; highlighting awareness of responsible dog ownership is the only way for this to become a reality.

Life on the farm has slowed down post-spring, breeding is in full swing now, and we are delighted with the progress. We bought a new Angus bull called 'Scott' at the Kilmallock bull sale, so he will be getting ready for action in June, and I'm sure you'll hear more about him over the next few weeks.

Speaking of action, we are also now one week away from the wedding, so farming and vetting are being replaced with table plans and confetti making. An exciting time ahead.