International water catchment conference to take place in Ireland

A major international scientific conference examining nutrient management, water pollution and the social-economic aspects of water catchment areas is to take place in Ireland later this year.

Catchment Science 2023 is the fourth international conference hosted by the Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP), funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and run by Teagasc.

Catchment science is the study of interactions between the physical catchment landscape, the ecosystems that sit within that landscape, and the human activities that can cause impacts to ecosystems in that landscape.

The event will be held between November 7 and 9, 2023, in Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford, Ireland, and will bring together scientists, regulators and practitioners engaged with water quality and gaseous emissions in agricultural river catchments.

The conference will be a mix of scientific presentations, panel discussions, with farmer and stakeholder contributions, and a number of field visits.

Indicative themes and topics for the conference in November include:

Soil fertility, nutrient and carbon management;

Gaseous emissions and carbon sequestration;

Land to water contaminant loss;

Long-term, in-situ monitoring and catchment modelling of water quality and greenhouse gases;

Climate-induced changes;

Running a ‘living lab’ in agricultural settings;

Aquatic ecology: impacts of hydro morphology and contaminant stressors;

Approaches for mitigation strategies;

Socio-economy: attitudes, perceptions and impacts of policy change;

Knowledge exchange and Stakeholder engagement.

Governance and policy implementation Speaking at the launch of Catchment Science 2023, Per-Erik Mellander, Agricultural Catchments Programme, said: “I am very excited to take part in the organisation of this conference for the fourth time. It is very inspiring bringing scientists, regulators and practitioners together in this unique event.”

DAFM Nitrates and Biodiversity Division senior inspector Ted Massey added: “The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is delighted to be able to support Teagasc in hosting what will be a very relevant and timely conference.”

The launch of Catchment Science 2023 was part of the Agricultural Catchments Week 2023, which ran from May 5-12.

The ACP is running a dedicated week of activities showcasing its research and advisory programme. The theme for the week is ‘A Living Lab Monitoring Water Quality and Gaseous Emissions.’

The week will end with a public open day on Friday, May 12, at the water monitoring outlet in the Timoleague catchment in Co Cork.