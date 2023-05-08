Subscriber

Law of the land: A former friend is interfering with the sale of my farm - can I do anything to stop him?

A reader said that someone he used to work with is removing the for sale sign from his property.

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 14:32
Stephen Coppinger

Dear Stephen,
I own a farm, which I am in the process of selling as I wish to retire and move abroad to sunnier climates. 

I never married and have no children or family relatives that helped on the farm. A neighbour helped me out on the farm for a number of years. He had a background as an agricultural contractor; he was out of work, and I needed some help, so he worked with me and I kept him on for a number of years. 

He did not work as an employee, and I would ask him to come and work whenever I needed help, particularly during silage season, but he worked most weeks over that period.

I didn’t pay him a salary, but gave him cash which I didn’t keep records of. At one stage, we discussed he might take over the farm. 

Unfortunately, a couple of years ago, we had a falling out and he has not been on the farm since, nor have we spoke. 

Since the farm has gone up for sale, he has removed the for sale sign on a number of occasions and has written on an entrance gate with a spray can “This farm is not for sale; interlopers not welcome”. 

He also has been badmouthing me and telling the neighbours I have gone crazy. What are my legal options here?

Dear Reader,
Thanks for your email, and I note your predicament.

Firstly we would have to consider whether your neighbour has any rights over the farm. You would have to consider the equitable doctrine of proprietary/promissory estoppel.

There are three main components of estoppel. The first is that representations or promises were made to you in respect of you giving him the farm. I see there was discussion he might take over the farm, although I am not clear as to whether you promised to give him the land if he continued to work or whether you would give him first option to buy.

Secondly, that he relied on these promises/representations and thirdly, that he acted to his detriment in relying on these promises. I appreciate that he may have relied on your discussion that he would take over farm. To show he acted to his detriment, he would have to show he worked for little or no money, and I note you paid him cash, but did not treat him as an employee.

In respect of the comments being made by your neighbour, you could consider bringing an action under defamation law.

In order to do this, three things would have to be proved, that there were publications of the defamatory statement, which could include the comments by your neighbour to others. Secondly, that this publication identifies the plaintiff, so that any statements made identify you.

Thirdly, that the publication is defamatory in its meaning, so that the statements could injury your reputation in the eyes of reasonable members of society.

Regarding him removing the sign and spray painting gate, this is arguably criminal damage, and you should make a complaint to the gardaí about this. You could also bring civil proceedings to recover the cost of the damage.

I would recommend that you speak with a solicitor as soon as possible, as time limits may apply in respect of statute for these matters.

