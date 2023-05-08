Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Breeding season is underway. Keep an eye out for expressions of heat in both beef and dairy cows.

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 06:04

Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14

All stock

  • Make decisions about your first-cut silage production sooner rather than later.
  • Keep grass growing while it will grow, so don't skimp on nitrogen. Get fertiliser out soon after a paddock is grazed as this is when it's demand for nutrients is greatest.
  • Don’t cut back on fertiliser because you have plenty of grass- grow it and ensile or bale it.
  • For stock out on grass since earlier in the year, dosing will now be required if not already done.

Dairy

  • Parlour concentrates should, by this stage, be down to 13% to 14% protein as there is high protein in grass.
  • Transition cows down off higher feed rates slowly, and if yield drops, then you have reduced supplementation too far, too fast.
  • This is the cow saying she can't eat as much grass as you think she can!
  • Monitor yield and solids - particularly lactose and protein - to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy from grass and concentrates allocated.

Sucklers

  • Spring breeding is well underway. Are cows fit to go back in calf quickly?
  • Have you been monitoring heat activity?
  • Has a pre-breeding scan been done?
  • As grass growth has increased recently, the threat of Tetany will rise, so make sure cows rearing calves have access to Cal mag.

Young stock

  • Keep quality grass in front of weanlings in order to optimise weight gain.

Finishers

  • If supplementing meal at grass, keep the protein level of the meal fed to finishers low as there is plenty of protein in grazed grass at this time of year.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

