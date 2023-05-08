Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.
- Make decisions about your first-cut silage production sooner rather than later.
- Keep grass growing while it will grow, so don't skimp on nitrogen. Get fertiliser out soon after a paddock is grazed as this is when it's demand for nutrients is greatest.
- Don’t cut back on fertiliser because you have plenty of grass- grow it and ensile or bale it.
- For stock out on grass since earlier in the year, dosing will now be required if not already done.
- Parlour concentrates should, by this stage, be down to 13% to 14% protein as there is high protein in grass.
- Transition cows down off higher feed rates slowly, and if yield drops, then you have reduced supplementation too far, too fast.
- This is the cow saying she can't eat as much grass as you think she can!
- Monitor yield and solids - particularly lactose and protein - to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy from grass and concentrates allocated.
- Spring breeding is well underway. Are cows fit to go back in calf quickly?
- Have you been monitoring heat activity?
- Has a pre-breeding scan been done?
- As grass growth has increased recently, the threat of Tetany will rise, so make sure cows rearing calves have access to Cal mag.
- Keep quality grass in front of weanlings in order to optimise weight gain.
- If supplementing meal at grass, keep the protein level of the meal fed to finishers low as there is plenty of protein in grazed grass at this time of year.