Over 13,900 applications to Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme

There was a total of 13,931 applications to the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme as of the closing date of May 2.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

Co Cork had the highest number of applications with 2,344, followed by Co Tipperary with 1,765 and Co Limerick with 977.

The National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme 2023 is a successor to similar schemes in 2021 and 2022, has a budget of €5m, and is funded by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Participants are required to weigh a minimum of five eligible calves and submit details to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation.

From May 1, 2023, all data should be submitted within seven days of weighing until November 1, 2023.

The payment rate is up to €20 per eligible calf weighed, subject to a maximum of 50 calves.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has described the scheme, which has secured funding through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, as "very important".

"A successful dairy beef strategy will improve the resilience of the sector to future shocks, with additional benefits for calf health and welfare," Mr McConalogue said.

"In recent years, beef from the dairy herd has contributed an increasing proportion of national production.

"There is strong potential for greater integration of dairy and beef production systems, particularly the role of dairy beef in providing a new diversification option for beef farmers.

"This year, I have increased to 50 the number of eligible calves which farmers will be paid for weighing."

Suckler scheme

Meanwhile, the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme has so far received 9,864 applications.

The scheme opened to applicants on the same day as the dairy beef scheme - March 20 - and will close on May 22.

Co Galway has the highest number of applicants with 1,148, followed by Co Mayo with 1,090, and Co Clare with 944.

The €260m programme under the CAP Strategic Plan is the successor to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme.

The programme rewards participant farmers with a payment equivalent to €150 per cow on the first 22 cows and €120 per cow on subsequent cows.

It targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics, and will operate as a five-year contract.

The scheme is structured around four mandatory actions which must be undertaken by participants in each year of the scheme.

These actions relate to the replacement strategy for both dams and sires, genotyping, weighing of suckler cow/calf pairs and data recording.