The most expensive cattle are those produced by winter finishers. Prices have moved up just 24c per kg since the beginning of the year.
Price increases 'must be on the table' with supplies of finished cattle tightening

Up to the end of April, supplies only reduced by 30,000, which points to a significant tightening in numbers of finished cattle for the next two to three months, the IFA said. 

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 14:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

With it anticipated that demand will increase over the coming weeks and supplies of finished cattle tightening, price increases "must be on the table", the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said this week that the "stagnant" beef prices farmers are receiving are not reflecting the costs on farms for producing cattle from sheds.

The most expensive cattle are those produced by winter finishers. Prices have moved up just 24c per kg since the beginning of the year, he said.

"This is against a background of steady and consistent beef price increases in our key market - the UK - where prices have increased by over 50c per kg over the same period," he said.

Supplies reduced

Demand for beef is strong in the UK market, with spend up 9% on beef in the past three months and volumes down only marginally by 1.7%. 

Bord Bia predicted supplies to be back this year by 50,000 to 60,000 cattle, with all of this reduction due in the first six months of the year. 

Up to the end of April, supplies only reduced by 30,000, which points to a significant tightening in numbers of finished cattle for the next two to three months, the IFA said. 

This would bring weekly throughput below 30,000 head "at a time when demand is strong for beef in our key export market".

"This positive supply/demand balance in the coming weeks and months must return higher beef prices to farmers," Mr Golden added.

Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

