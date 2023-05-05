DAFM to lead Irish involvement in international agriculture and climate change summit

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon will lead Ireland's involvement in an international agriculture and climate change summit in Washington DC next week.

The goal of the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) is to address climate change and global hunger by bringing together partners to increase investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

Ireland joined the US and United Arab Emirates-led initiative as a government partner when it was launched at the UN COP26 conference in Glasgow in 2021. It now has 47 government and over 350 non-governmental partners.

Innovation has 'critical role to play'

Speaking ahead of the summit, Minister Heydon said he has "witnessed first-hand the extensive science being undertaken as a result of research funded by my department".

"This is equipping the agriculture sector with the necessary tools to contribute to Irelands overall climate mitigation objectives," Mr Heydon said.

"I am strongly of the belief that innovation has a critical role to play and we need to build on this progress, especially through international collaboration.

"The AIM for Climate initiative is an important vehicle to accelerate this collaboration."

Mr Heydon will participate in the AIM for Climate ministerial meeting where US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri will provide an update on progress achieved since the last summit.

Mr Heydon will update the meeting on related activities taking place in Ireland and outline a series of new initiatives planned.

The summit will also see addresses by Al Gore, former US vice president; John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate; and Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary general.

'Positioning as a leader'

In addition, Mr Heydon will participate in a ministerial meeting of the Agriculture Breakthrough initiative.

Ireland is one of nine countries participating in the initiative which is focused on accelerating the deployment and adoption of climate-resilient technologies on farms.

"Ireland is positioning itself as a leader in research and innovation in climate-smart agriculture," Mr Heydon said.

"I am keen to build on this through the extensive engagements planned in Washington next week to ensure that the efforts our scientists, advisors, and farmers are already making are well recognised, and to continue work towards a food production system that is economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable."