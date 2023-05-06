Calls for tax break for hurley makers

There are currently no plans to introduce tax exemptions for hurley makers, following the devastating impact of dieback disease on ash plantations, but the matter will be kept under review, Finance Minister Michael McGrath told the Dail.

He was replying to Cork East Labour Party TD Seán Sherlock who asked if he would devise a similar scheme to that introduced for uilleann pipe makers.

Mr Sherlock said there is a crisis with ash dieback at present, and “we seriously want to preserve the craft of hurley making.” He raised the issue when highlighting the impact of the disease which arrived in the country with trees imported from continental Europe.

The availability of ash timber has caused serious concern in the industry and particularly for hurley makers.

Scheme for instruments

Uilleann piping, Irish harping, hurling and falconry were given UNESCO intangible heritage status in recent years.

Mr Sherlock asked Finance Minister Michael McGrath if he would devise a similar scheme for hurley makers, given the UNESCO recognition for hurling.

Minister McCrath said the Finance Act 2022 provides an income tax disregard of €20,000 for non-corporate sole traders. This is in respect of profits made from the manufacture, maintenance, and repair of sets of uilleann pipes, early Irish harps, and Irish lever harps.

He said this tax exemption was put in place by the Government following a request from Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Minister Catherine Martin.

It was provided having regard in particular to the low numbers of uilleann pipe and Irish harp makers in the State currently.

The measure seeks to support the survival and development of the craft of making these traditional instruments. In addition, it is hoped that it will encourage the practice of uilleann pipe and Irish harp playing.

“Evidence has not been advanced to indicate that the challenges in terms of numbers of crafters are of the same low order in relation to hurley making. As such, there are currently no plans to extend the measure to the crafters of such equipment.

“However, this matter will be kept under review. The sunset date of December 31, 2025, put in place in relation to the measure for uilleann pipe and Irish harp makers will offer an opportunity to take stock of matters generally in this area in advance of that date,” he said.

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry also told the Dail that every hurley maker in the county and country is telling him it is a very serious issue and that they have run out of raw material.

“This ash dieback is having a significant impact on the overall forestry sector. The ash tree has been a feature of the Irish landscape for centuries.

“It is also part of Ireland's social, economic and sporting life. But now, serious concern is being expressed about the survival of the species because of the devastating impact of ash dieback,” he said.

More recently, Mr Lowry said almost 80% of the 123 million ash trees in the State are dead or dying because of the disease. Valuable land, including 2,000 ha in Tipperary, has been rendered useless.

Plant and animal life have been wiped out, and livelihoods have been seriously eroded. Commonsense would dictate that the lands should be cleared.

It is a logical and sensible move that 6,000 landowners across the country should be compensated for this calamity and permitted to clear and reuse their land, returning it to productive use.

Realism must prevail here. These trees have decayed, and landowners must be legally permitted to fell them,” he said.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said an interim scheme, which he introduced recently with Minister of State Pippa Hackett, has improved the terms and conditions and supports on the previous scheme.

“I understand the urgency for many to reconstitute their previous ash forests. We have spent €9m so far on this and are determined to ensure we see them all reconstituted.

“We are continuing to review the potential to provide additional support, but if we do so, anyone who moves now, and we want people to move now, will be able to benefit from any future supports as well,” he said.

It has previously been claimed that more than 80% of the planks used to make hurleys have been imported into the country, mostly from the UK, Croatia, Slovakia, Denmark, Sweden and Ukraine.

A number of hurley-makers import ash planks from Ukraine, and this supply is disrupted due to the Russian invasion.

Speaking last year, Minister Hackett said the breeding of ash for resistance, involving the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Teagasc, is promising but is relatively long-term and will not increase ash plank supply in the short term.

She said the Department has met Croke Park, Teagasc, Coillte and hurley-makers several times to examine the issues associated with the disease.