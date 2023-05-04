Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Information meeting for farmers on proposed EU Nature Restoration Law

 


The EU Nature Restoration Law proposed by the European Commission is aimed at restoring "damaged ecosystems and bring nature back across Europe".

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 09:45
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An information meeting on the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law and the potential implications for farmers will be held next week.

The meeting, hosted by the Irish Farmers' Association, will take place next Wednesday, May 10, at 8pm, in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan will address the meeting online and representatives from both the Department of Housing and the Department of Agriculture will speak at the meeting.

 

It sets out legally binding restoration targets for a range of land and marine habitats and species, which together must cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea area by 2030, and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

'Far-reaching consequences'

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the proposed law could have "far-reaching consequences" for Irish agriculture and is a "serious concern" to farmers and rural communities as some of the proposed measures will place "substantial constraints on farming practices and reduce production".

He said the meeting next week is to inform farmers about the proposed regulation, what the targets are and the obligations set out within the proposed regulation, and what they could potentially mean for farmers that are impacted.

IFA environment chairman Paul O'Brien said that much of the focus to date has been on proposed targets for restoring and rewetting drained peatlands under agricultural use, however, "there are more comprehensive restoration targets proposed encompassing habitats and species protected under the Habitats Directive".

Mr O'Brien said that the "lack of clarity" on the potential impact of the proposed regulation on farmland and production is "very worrying".

"It is vital that a full impact assessment is undertaken to quantify the area of farmland that will be affected to ensure the proposed targets are realistic and fair and are not detrimental to the continuation of farming," he added.



Farmers welcome progress on deer management strategy


Farming






