Top Irish herd forced to downsize

One of Ireland’s top dairy farmers has said new nitrates banding regulations mean he will be forced to reduce his herd size by almost a third — expecting to sell 100 cows this summer.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

Monamore Holsteins, owned by Drogheda man Tom Kelly, is one of the best Holstein herds in the country.

The farm has won the breed’s national herd competition so many times, no one can quite remember just how many it’s been.

“It’s consistently in the top three the years it hasn’t won it,” a staffer at the Irish Holstein Friesian Association tells me the night before our visit.

The herd is also one of the most-productive dairy farms in the country, with its rolling average milk yield 10,430kg of milk per cow, at 3.78% butterfat and 3.56% protein, across an average 305-day lactation.

More than 150 delegates visited the farm at the weekend as part of the European Holstein Conference, marking the first time the event has taken place in Ireland.

The dispersal sale will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for dairy farmers looking to upgrade the genetics of their own herds with some of Ireland’s most productive Holstein lines. However, it’s a decision, which, it is evident, comes with a lot of frustration for the Kelly family.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Farming, Tom Kelly said: “We have around 350 cows milking, and we will be forced now to reduce because of nitrates. We are going to sell 100 cows in June and reduce the size of the milking herd.

“This is necessary to reduce the stocking rate and comply with all the new regulations.

“I just hope the milk price keeps up when the volume goes down… otherwise we will all be out of business.”

Five generations ago, the Kelly family swapped pulling pints for milking them, when Tom’s great great grandfather sold the family’s pub in pursuit of a life in farming.

“He bought 10 hectares in that area, and for the four generations since then, we have grown the farm,” Mr Kelly said.

Even 150 years ago, there was “breeding mentality” in the family, with neighbours bringing their cows to be served by the family’s good bulls.

But possibly the biggest change came in 1949, when the herd moved from 100% Shorthorn cattle to introduce the first black and whites.

“That year, my father (Seamus ‘JJ’ Kelly) went on a young farmer’s exchange to Holland, where he got up close and milked Friesians for the very first time,” Mr Kelly added.

“Hugely impressed, he returned home and immediately purchased his first pedigree Friesian, and never looked back.”

And the choices made more than 70 years ago have certainly had a lasting impact on the herd; some of the herd’s most prolific family lines today, such as the Torch family — “the backbone of the herd”, as herd manager Alan Dorian explains — can trace their origins back to Tom’s father’s very first Friesian purchases.

“We currently have lines of this family with nine generations excellent — all homebred,” he said.

The Torch family can be traced back through multiple generations of breeding to the first pedigree cows purchased by Seamus Kelly in 1950 — Lurganboy Heatherbell and Lurganboy Jessie. Both were daughters of Lavenham Trainer, bred from the highly regarded Terling and Lavenham Torch family.

Likewise, other high-performance families, the Darlenes and Veras are also backed by multi-generations of top performance, with deep lineage to the herd’s earliest years of black and white breeding.

Strategic investments have also been made over the years to supplement the herd with key, highly regarded international families, such as the Raven and Ellymae lines.

Both Tom and Alan could name and talk through the biography and history of every cow in the herd.

But now the future is less clear. Mr Kelly says he sees challenges ahead for his son, James, who hopes to take on the farm someday.

“He doesn’t have quite the same enthusiasm for it, but who can blame him when the future looks like this? His friends and brother can travel whenever they like, while he is stuck at home with the cows,” he said.

“We need a fair price for what we produce. When we finally got a fair price, it was brought back down. We have lost 18c from the price paid for every litre since January.”

The herd is split between two months in the spring and October and November to ensure year-round milk production.

While the majority, 55%, of the herd calves in February, March and April. Such is the extent of the farm’s vast grazing platform that the furthest fields are up to a kilometre away from the milking parlour.

The fact that Tom is radically downsizing is even more surprising when one hears his approach to breeding, focusing on improving the efficiency and sustainability of the herd.

“Our milk price is very much based on butterfat and protein, so unless a bull is positive on both, we would be very, very slow to use him. We are less inclined to go for high volume,” he said.

“We want medium volume and long-lasting cows. If you had come here ten years ago, our cows would have been taller. But now I am happy that we have cows that are not extreme Holsteins – they are more balanced. And I think that’s the same around the world.” But Ireland’s approach to carbon emissions targets is clearly a sore point.

“It’s amazing how now they have started talking about carbon, all the information that people suddenly have, that we didn’t know was there before.

“They tell us that good cows like these produce a lot more carbon than smaller cows producing a lot less, but I would have to keep three of those small cows for two of these to meet the banding requirements.

“I really think they have made a mistake in penalising cows like these, which are not extreme,” he said.

Tom has also invested in sowing multi-species swards – such as plantain and white clover – in a bid to reduce his nitrogen usage.

“Irish milk production is based on grazed grass and grass silage, which make up 60% of the feed fed on the farm here,” he said.

“We try to maximise our use of this system and complement it with maize, fodder beet, and grain in the winter.”