Lamb prices slump 10-20c/kg as festivities end

Lamb prices slump 10-20c/kg as festivities end

The bank holiday on Monday disrupted the usual pattern of the live sales at the marts this week. However, the mart trade was firm up to the weekend.

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 18:46
Martin Ryan

Lamb prices continue in decline at the factories this week, where there has been an across-the-board drop in returns for producers.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Both the hoggets and spring lambs prices are back by 10-20c/kg on last week in the quoted prices as operations resumed at the plants on Tuesday following the holiday weekend.

While it is not unusual for some adjustment of the trade post the Ramadam and Easter celebrations, the scale of decline is a severe blow to producers who are trying to cope with the added costs associated with the late Spring growth and high feed prices.

Hoggets continue to represent the larger percentage of the intake, although the pace of the new season lamb taking over is steadily growing.

The hoggets are being quoted at 700-720 cents/kg. Suppliers are reporting that the processors are anxious for intake for this week and are paying 730-755c/kg for the hoggets as they continue to form the backbone of the kill and the producers have some bargaining strength at plants which need the intake.

The quotes for the Spring lambs are ranging 760-790c/kg, while suppliers are reporting that most of the intake are making at least 800c/kg and up to 820c/kg is being achieved in direct deals for good quality lambs.

The bank holiday on Monday disrupted the usual pattern of the live sales at the marts this week. However, the mart trade was firm up to the weekend. Butchers were paying €110-€115 over for the hoggets and up to €120 over for the spring lambs.

More in this section

Four cattle grazing on a green field €600,000 in GLAS+ balancing payments issue to farmers
Glanbia completes sale of its shareholdings in mozzarella business  Glanbia completes sale of its shareholdings in mozzarella business 
A smart connection to his customers Farmers urged to complete survey on unfair trading practices
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>"It is clear we need better information about how many deer are in the country, but it is beyond question that numbers have exploded," Hugh Farrell of the ICSA has stressed.</p>

Farmers welcome progress on deer management strategy

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd