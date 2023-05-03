Lamb prices slump 10-20c/kg as festivities end

Lamb prices continue in decline at the factories this week, where there has been an across-the-board drop in returns for producers.

Both the hoggets and spring lambs prices are back by 10-20c/kg on last week in the quoted prices as operations resumed at the plants on Tuesday following the holiday weekend.

While it is not unusual for some adjustment of the trade post the Ramadam and Easter celebrations, the scale of decline is a severe blow to producers who are trying to cope with the added costs associated with the late Spring growth and high feed prices.

Hoggets continue to represent the larger percentage of the intake, although the pace of the new season lamb taking over is steadily growing.

The hoggets are being quoted at 700-720 cents/kg. Suppliers are reporting that the processors are anxious for intake for this week and are paying 730-755c/kg for the hoggets as they continue to form the backbone of the kill and the producers have some bargaining strength at plants which need the intake.

The quotes for the Spring lambs are ranging 760-790c/kg, while suppliers are reporting that most of the intake are making at least 800c/kg and up to 820c/kg is being achieved in direct deals for good quality lambs.

The bank holiday on Monday disrupted the usual pattern of the live sales at the marts this week. However, the mart trade was firm up to the weekend. Butchers were paying €110-€115 over for the hoggets and up to €120 over for the spring lambs.