Glanbia completes sale of its shareholdings in mozzarella business 

The joint venture began in 2000, and the business has grown to have over 500 employees.
Glanbia Cheese has three manufacturing facilities – Llangefni in Wales, Magheralin in Northern Ireland, and Portlaoise.

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 12:40
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Glanbia plc has confirmed the completion of the sale of its shareholdings in Glanbia Cheese, a mozzarella maker in Europe, to its US joint venture partner Leprino Foods Company.

The transaction included a cash payment of €178.9m (comprising consideration of €114m and repayment of €64.9m), with further contingent consideration of up to €25m dependent on the performance of the business over the next three years.

The transaction will be subject to customary post-completion cash and working capital adjustments. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, Glanbia said. 

The full ownership stake is effective immediately and, following a transition period post-completion, the Glanbia Cheese business will be renamed Leprino Foods UK Limited and Leprino Foods EU Limited.

Growth over two decades

The joint venture began in 2000, and the business has grown to have over 500 employees.

Glanbia Cheese has three manufacturing facilities – Llangefni in Wales, Magheralin in Northern Ireland, and Portlaoise.

The existing team will continue to manage the business, led by chief executive Paul Vernon and his senior management team, with no disruption to day-to-day operations.

"With its distinction of being the leading mozzarella manufacturer in Europe, we are proud of the business that we helped build over the past two decades," Leprino Foods president and chief executive Mike Durkin said. 

"With this acquisition now completed, we are extremely excited about the potential to take advantage of our combined expertise, knowledge, and strengths to further enhance and expand our international presence by providing access to key markets across the globe."

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

