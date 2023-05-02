€600,000 in GLAS+ balancing payments issue to farmers

These payments represent the final 15% of the 2022 GLAS+ payment and complete the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2022. 
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this cohort of GLAS participants "have undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022". 

Tue, 02 May, 2023
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Balancing payments under GLAS+ have commenced to farmers this week.

This announcement means that almost €600,000 in balancing payments have been made to over 2,831 participants in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

These payments represent the final 15% of the 2022 GLAS+ payment and complete the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken in 2022. 

This is the final year of GLAS payments as the scheme ended on December 31, 2022.

Environmental commitments

Making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this cohort of GLAS participants "have undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022". 

The payments of almost €600,000 bring to over €1.36bn the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS. 

According to the minister, "this investment will be surpassed with the ACRES scheme where I have secured €1.5bn for this new flagship environmental scheme".

"I was delighted to have secured places for 46,000 farmers in ACRES tranche 1 and I look forward to seeing the scheme being implemented in the coming months," he added. 

GLAS payments will continue to issue in outstanding cases on a regular basis. 

The minister encouraged any farmers with queries in relation to GLAS to direct them by email to GLAS@agriculture.gov.ie. 

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

