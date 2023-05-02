41,000 applications to €8m liming programme

41,000 farmers so far have applied to the new National Liming Programme.

The €8m National Liming Programme 2023 opened for applicants in mid-March and will close on April 20.

For participating farmers, the measure will provide €16 per tonne of calcium ground limestone or magnesium ground limestone applied.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed the application numbers for the programme, describing it as "a show of environmental strength" by farmers.

With support in respect of over 4.5m tonnes of lime sought, the average tonnage sought per applicant under the programme is just over 111 tonnes.

At a rate of €16 per tonne, this would require a budget of more than €72m if all lime sought was approved and claimed by farmers.

Annual tonnage of lime applied nationally in recent years, including on those farms ineligible under the scheme, has ranged from 700,000 tonnes to 1.3m tonnes.

Demand

Commenting on the level of interest in the programme, Minister McConalogue said he will now assess how to best to step forward in light of the demand.

"The innovative and pioneering National Liming Programme has been a huge success and underlines clearly how engaged farmers are in soil fertility and reducing their chemical fertiliser usage," he said.

"I very much welcome how farmers have engaged with this new programme and the fact applications are well ahead of farming norms – this is a tremendous show of environmental strength by farmers.

"I want to see how best we can step this forward to ensure as much lime as possible can be spread this year."

Reducing emissions

Mr McConalogue highlighted the need to "correct soil pH on a significant proportion of our farmland" to improve environmental and economic sustainability, and reduce overall emissions from the sector.

"With this in mind, it is great to see how farmers have engaged in soil sampling over recent months and we will now hopefully see that translate into improved nutrient management planning resulting in targeted lime and fertiliser application in line with crop requirements," he added.

Due to the unprecedented level of demand for the programme, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed that, in line with the programme’s terms and conditions, it will have to limit approvals to stay within the allocated budget for the programme.

The department said it will be communicating directly with each applicant in due course.