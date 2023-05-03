Farm machinery importers facing significant delays

Importers of second-hand farm machinery from the UK are experiencing significant delays and disruption, it was claimed in the Dail.

However, the Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said that, in general, there are no significant delays at the ports in relation to official controls on such imports.

“However, where operators fail to provide adequate 24-hour notice or provide necessary documentation, then delays are possible, but these cases are the exception,” he said.

Cork TD Colm Burke, who raised the issue, asked what action was being taken by the Department in conjunction with the Revenue Commissioners in assisting such importers.

Minister McConalogue said the UK decision to be outside of the EU single market and customs union has resulted in significant changes to the trading relationship, including introducing new import control requirements.

The government invested significantly in supporting industry in preparing for these changes, but the choices made by the UK as part of the Brexit negotiations have inevitably resulted in additional requirements for imports to the EU from the UK.

As a result of Brexit and in accordance with EU Plant Health legislation, any used or second-hand machinery being imported into Ireland from any country [including EU Member States and Third Countries (non-EU)] is required to be clean, free of soil, plant debris or organic matter.

“These controls are necessary to protect Ireland’s plant health status and biosecurity. I know the importance of the UK market for the importation of tractors and machinery.

“It's crucial for farmers, for contractors and, indeed, dealerships. We have a long track record of using this trade route and I want to ensure that it can continue into the future,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said the Department has taken a number of steps to facilitate the import of plant products and second-hand machinery following the UK's exit from the EU following Brexit.

Before January 1, 2021, and throughout 2021, the Department undertook a collaborative outreach campaign with various state agencies including Revenue.

It was targeted at industry and representative bodies to raise awareness of the new import requirements and processes.

Stakeholder engagement has taken place across print media, through seminars (in person and online during Covid), workshops and port tours for the industry to date.

He said the Department has increased its staffing levels and resources at Border Control Posts, providing 24/7 service to help manage the increased workload and ensure that phytosanitary checks are carried out efficiently and effectively.