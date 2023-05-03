Pesticide water contamination incidents halved compared to 2020

The incidences of pesticide contamination in water halved last year compared to 2020.

There were 81 exceedances of the permissible limits of pesticides in water in 2020, but it was down to 40 in 2022.

In the latest Teagasc Environment Edge podcast, Paul O'Brien, Chair of the IFA Environmental & Rural Affairs Committee, attributed the improvements in part to farmer training and to proper calibration of sprayers, and spraying when weather conditions are suitable, as well as allowing adequate buffer zones when spraying adjacent to water courses.

O'Brien represents farmers on the National Pesticide & Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG), which was set up in 2017.

The NPDWAG is chaired by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, and members include the IFA, Irish Water, Teagasc, ICMSA, APHA, HSE, the National Federation of Group Water Schemes, local authorities, and many other organisations.

It was formed to provide a co-ordinated and collaborative approach to prevent pesticide contamination in catchments used for the abstraction of drinking water. The members meet three or four times annually to review progress, which includes identifying catchments that are exceeding acceptable levels, and/or identifying those that are coming under pressure.

O'Brien said two pesticides are particularly worrying, MCPA and Glyphosate.

MCPA (2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid) is found in products such as Agritox, Mortone. It is water soluble, it does not bind to soil, and therefore is more prone to leaching and run-off to nearby waterbodies.

It is the most commonly detected pesticide in water supplies in Ireland. Many weedkiller products contain MCPA, especially those used to control rushes. About 80% of all pesticide detections in drinking water in Ireland are of MCPA.

Glyphosate is found in Roundup and Gallup herbicides.

O'Brien said Irish farmers need to use pesticides, but that it’s imperative that they are applied correctly and in appropriate weather conditions. “It makes no sense whatsoever from a farmer’s point of view, to be spraying the ditch when you’re meant to be spraying the field”.

It’s simply wasting money, as well as harming the environment.

“We are now dealing with a different mindset in Europe”, O'Brien said. “There’s a passion to deliver proper green credentials”. He advocated a middle-ground approach but pleaded with farmers to exercise maximum care when using pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, or other powerful chemicals, with eyes wide open to potential environmental harm from the use of such products.

“Always check the weather forecast. Always make sure you’re clear of the buffer zones”.

He explained that one drop of MCPA in an Olympic size swimming pool is enough for detectable contamination of the water. “It’s not only farmers. Farmers have a role to play, yes. But it’s everybody who’s using pesticides. They have to realise the potential damage”.

He warned that licences for certain pesticides and herbicides may be revoked, if levels exceeding what is deemed safe continue to be detected in drinking water.

Alternatives

Deirdre and Cathal asked Paul to comment on alternatives to pesticide use, such as Integrated Pest Management and other non-chemical options. “Once you can clearly define the pathway where farmers can say ‘yes, I can understand the direction we’re going; this is going to be good for the environment, it’s also going to be good for individual farm profitability’, then at that stage, it makes common sense”,

O'Brien said.

He said that if farmers can be assured that yields will not be negatively impacted and if the alternative technologies are very clearly explained to them, such alternatives could be accepted.

Pesticides and their use are regulated at EU-level. The SUD Directive established a framework to reduce the risks and impact of pesticide use on human health and the environment and to promote integrated pest management and alternative approaches.

A recent re-evaluation by the European Commission showed that implementation of the directive has been only "moderately effective" overall in achieving its objectives.

Hence, the EU Commission has proposed a SUD amendment.

The Commission is concerned that pesticides contribute to biodiversity decline. Furthermore, the European Green Deal aims to reduce both the use of and risk from pesticides by 50% by the year 2030.

The Commission’s proposed SUD amendments are now being reviewed by member states.

The volume of pesticides used in Ireland is relatively low, at 0.64kg/ha of Utilised Agricultural Area (UAA), compared with the EU-27 average of 2.08 kg/ha UAA (2020 data).