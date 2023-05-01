Paula Hynes: From the Champs-Élysées to Irish show season

We had a lovely break away celebrating our 22nd wedding anniversary in Paris - a rare chance to take a break, switch off and recharge the batteries.

Now, it all didn’t go according to plan; there were many delays between flights and even a truck on fire on the motorway in Paris, but we eventually arrived at our hotel.

I really appreciate the downtime - even if it was only three days; there is nothing better than not having to watch the time. We caught up with friends, ate some fantastic food, and drank some fabulous French wine. Having coffee and chatting to the fabulous Veronique Langlais, who I wrote about last week, was truly inspiring.

We hit the ground running when we got back home with the breeding season upon us.

We had good discussions while we were away about the bulls we will be using and what the plan of action was for the season. All the ladies had been tailed painted a few weeks previous to watch out for pre-breeding heats.

We decided to use the RainBo Roller tail paint from Interchem this year. We liked the idea that it was 100% Irish and it's designed to withstand the challenges of our Irish weather extremes.

An added bonus is that it's really easy to apply with its foam roller application, the cows hardly notice you applying it, and more importantly, it's helping lower CO2 emissions. The ladies have been bulling really well, so I was really happy that I didn’t turn down the feed box.

With the weather in March, grass growth was slow, I was reluctant to cut back the 6kg of dairy nuts they were getting in the parlour. It's so important to have them at the correct body condition score for breeding as a repeat can be costly.

All the maiden heifers received a CIDR and will be on fixed time AI program. The CIDR we use is the highest progesterone device on the market, heifers are injected on day zero, day seven and nine with the CIDR removed on day eight, and all heifers inseminated on day ten.

This is our fourth year using this fixed-time AI program, and it seems to work really well for us.

We will tail paint all heifers ten days later and wait for repeats; we plan to use two rounds of dairy semen on the heifers but will really curtail the use of dairy semen on the milking herd as we strive to reduce dairy-bred bull calves to the minimum.

Emerald Expo

Becky has also been extremely busy getting organised for her first show of the season. It’s a lot earlier than we are used to, with it being our first time travelling to The Virginia Show Centre in Co Cavan for Emerald Expo.

The show is also being held in conjunction with the European Holstein and Red Holstein Conference.

There has been lots of washing, pre-clipping and walking taking place while also concentrating on the younger calves we hope to bring out in a few weeks' time. She is taking two animals with her and is excited to return to the show ring.

I'm really proud that she has taken on the task of clipping herself this year, and she has been practising away; it's going to take a while to get the knack of it, but the only way to learn is by doing it, and she can ask the seasoned people for help along the way.

What really brought a smile to my face this week was that Pete also took up the clipping machine for the first time in 20 years. He was always a great man to clip a horse and has clipped hundreds of horses over the years.

Clipping heifers and cows, well, it’s a different set of skills, but it was fantastic to see both Pete and Becky get stuck into it together, both learning and trying out the different lines that they would have seen the professional clippers do.

The really new trick for Pete to learn is using the hair dryer on the top lines and blowing the belly hair the right way to get it to blend in correctly. There is definitely a skill to it.

While Becky and I went off to get supplies for the show box, we were pleasantly surprised to arrive home to see a top line done on one of the younger heifers, and he had made a great job of it.

I'm sure the two of them will have it cracked in no time.

You would be amazed at the items in the show box; it's better stocked than my own make-up kit, with everything from spray glue to baby oil to coloured sprays for the different coloured animals and the all-important baby wipes for those final finishes.

The halters and the boots were polished, and the bags packed, the girls got their fresh clips, and they were ready to hit the road to Virginia.

Going to a show as big as Expo, we will be satisfied if the heifers show well and look the part in the ring.

There is a long summer ahead on the road with such a fantastic agricultural show circuit in Ireland which is a such a huge part of the rural social calendar. Bandon Show is back in business this year after a few years' break, and as it is only three weeks away now, the young heifers will get plenty of halter work for their first venture out in public.