Number of cattle slaughtered down 5%

Figures also show that the number of pigs slaughtered fell by 8.1% between January and March 2023 when compared with the same period in 2022
Number of cattle slaughtered down 5%

Between January and March 2023, cattle slaughterings decreased by 0.4% when compared with the same period in 2022, CSO figures show.

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 17:22
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Cattle slaughterings decreased by 4.9% in March 2023 when compared with March 2022, CSO figures show.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Between January and March 2023, cattle slaughterings decreased by 0.4% when compared with the same period in 2022.

Sheep slaughterings increased by 6.9% between January and March 2023 when compared with the same period in 2022. In March 2023 alone, the number of sheep slaughtered rose by 13.2% compared with the same month last year.

Figures also show that the number of pigs slaughtered fell by 8.1% between January and March 2023 when compared with the same period in 2022, with an 8.2% decline in March 2023 compared with March 2022.

Due to a difficult year and a half, there are pig producers that have left the industry. The Irish pig production forecast is likely to reduce by 8.5% for this year on 2022. This is the largest drop forecast of any European country.

The Irish Farmers' Association acknowledged that the EU pig price is slowly stabilising, however, the Irish price was trailing behind its European counterparts.

Read More

Emergency calf survival: A vet's tips for when things go wrong

More in this section

Glanbia completes sale of its shareholdings in mozzarella business  Glanbia completes sale of its shareholdings in mozzarella business 
A smart connection to his customers Farmers urged to complete survey on unfair trading practices
Need for 'fairness for farmers' within EU corridors highlighted Need for 'fairness for farmers' within EU corridors highlighted
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Pigs and PoultryOrganisation: Irish Farmers' Association
<p> Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this cohort of GLAS participants "have undertaken exceptional environmental commitments and are rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022". </p>

€600,000 in GLAS+ balancing payments issue to farmers

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd