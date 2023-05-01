Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list.
Grass growth continues to be slow, but will inevitably explode, stay monitoring growth and act quickly when surplus grass appears.

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 06:50

Monday, May 1 - Sunday, May 7

All stock

  • Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed in conjunction with targeted slurry application. One unit per day for grazing is sufficient, any more is costly and detrimental to the cows' dietary requirements.
  • Growth continues to be slow, but will inevitably explode, stay monitoring growth and act quickly when surplus grass appears.
  • Continue your planning for first cut silage-remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter. Silage crops closed since late last year or early this year have bulked up in the last few weeks despite the colder weather.

Dairy

  • Assess the group, newspaper and social media chatter about pulling meal and buffers relative to the requirements for your own herd. Second-round grass I tested recently was 13% to 14.5% dry matter, so if you pull feed fast, we cant expect cows to make it up from grass overnight. Of course, you must watch costs, but transition cows down off higher feed rates slowly and if yield drops, then you have reduced supplementation too far, too fast.
  • Monitor yield and solids - particularly lactose and protein - to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy.

Sucklers

  • Suckler cows and calves are now out in all parts of the country, and breeding is well underway.
  • Cows at grass with calves must be getting supplementary Magnesium to prevent Tetany - bucket licks or add to water. Nights have been cold, which is tetany weather.
  • Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.

Growing weanlings and store cattle

  • Ensure that weanlings are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter - if not achieving these intakes, supplementation may be necessary to maintain performance.
  • Maiden heifers should be kept in a positive plain of nutrition for the duration of breeding. Keep them on quality and don’t force them to graze heavy covers very tight.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

