'More accurate data' needed on causes and impacts of death and injury on farms

"More accurate data" is needed on the causes and impacts of death and injury on farms in order to provide adequate support to Irish farm families, attendees at Embrace FARM's Encircle Conference in Tullamore heard this week.

Embrace FARM provides support after sudden injury and loss for farm families.

The organisation, which this year marks 10 years since it was founded, has recently expanded its support to families affected by all types of sudden death or trauma on farm, including suicide.

The Encircle Programme is a one-to-one mentoring programme to support farmers and families in the aftermath of a farm accident, suspected suicide, sudden trauma or fatal illness.

This week's conference was officially opened by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, who said that fatal and life-changing incidents "can have devastating impacts on farm families".

"The idea behind European Innovation Partnerships [EIP] is that they enable farmers and experts to collaborate on innovative approaches to address farm safety, health, and wellbeing challenges on Irish farms," Mr Heydon added.

"The Encircle EIP project has utilised and built on Embrace FARM’s existing knowledge and experience and that of its project partners to provide a range of invaluable support and information to those affected."

Demand for services

In reviewing the impact of the Encircle Programme which Embrace FARM launched last year, Norma Rohan co-founder of Embrace FARM said that in one year, almost 20% of the organisation's supports are now directed to sudden deaths other than farm accidents, such as sudden medical event or suicide, "which shows the demand for these kind of services".

"The challenge, however, is that there is limited data available to accurately capture this as both the HSA and Teagasc figures only account for farm accidents," Ms Rohan explained.

"We have all heard anecdotal stories of farmers dying by suicide in our communities, yet the statistics do not reflect that.

"There is work to be done here and we would advocate for a review of more accurate recording of sudden death and injury by occupation farmer both full-time and part-time."

Grassroots ethos

Brian Rohan, co-founder of Embrace FARM said that suicide in small areas of rural Ireland is a huge issue.

"As is the impact of people dying prematurely ahead of their years due to sudden ill health or other off-farm incidents," he added.

"We must and we need to support our farm family businesses when sudden crises hit.

"Farming businesses are the backbone of rural Ireland and are a major contributor to the Irish economy.

"With the many opportunities and challenges that come with agriculture today in times of sudden death and loss, to support one another is crucial to keep the wheels turning and the grassroots ethos of our sector intact."