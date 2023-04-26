Dairy farmers' margins set to be 'squeezed' further

Ornua boss John Jordan said Irish dairy famers can expect to be squeezed further this year as milk prices are set to fall, but input costs are likely to remain stubborn.

In 2022, the State’s largest dairy exporter recorded a 40% year-on-year increase in milk price, but this growth was offset by input costs which rose “rapidly”. These costs included fuel, feed, and fertiliser.

“Indeed, our newest price is still quite strong. But some farmers will see a reduction in milk price, but input costs have not come off at the same pace. So, very likely for 2023, there'll be a significant margin squeeze on farmers,” said Mr Jordan.

Ornua, which owns the Kerrygold brand, said that while milk supplies are currently ahead of demand, markets are likely to stabilise in the coming months.

Meanwhile, milk prices are expected to decline as global commodity markets plummet.

“What we saw in late 22, from October to December, was some softening in the market that has continued into 2023, where we're seeing buyers step back from the market, and a general weaker sentiment,” said Mr Jordan.

“And as a result, commodity product prices have dropped significantly from the highs of last year,” he added.

Ornua provided fixed product price contracts for its shareholders and members last year as the industry was hit with unprecedented challenges. These contracts were designed as “volatility tool” which, over a ten-year period, averaged out at the same as the variable price while aiming to provide stability.

However, around 10% of farming members with Ornua criticised the flexibility of the contracts when input prices surged following the invasion of Ukraine, as they felt trapped in below-cost prices.

“There was no question that there was a cohort of farmers that were very severely financially stressed, and indeed, undergoing personal stress having to work through a business with their input costs where they were and their output costs locked,” said Mr Jordan.

Mr Jordan said this measure did help farmers “bridge” the cost gap, though and that “the response from co-ops at that time was very positive, and indeed some positive feedback from farmers”.

“That gap obviously has significantly reduced where you see spot milk price today,” he continued.

Mr Jordan said despite the circumstances, “farmers had a decent margin in 2022”.

Ornua delivered €72.5m “value payment” to its 14,000 members despite these obstacles, including inflation, supply chain issues and the war. This is made up of monthly and year-end cash bonuses and the premium paid on milk purchases from its members.