10c/kg knocked off lamb and hogget prices

The prices have been reduced by up to 10c/kg for both spring lambs and hoggets at some of the processing plants this week, denting the expectations of producers.

The downturn has wiped some of the shine off the strong trade boosted by demand for the festive celebrations at home and abroad over the recent weeks.

But the producers will be hoping for a return to stability as the demand for lambs at the factories continues strong.

The supply of spring lambs is gradually building up. Most of the plants have reduced their quotes to 780c/kg, although 790c/kg continues to be offered by one of the factories for this week.

Suppliers to the factories are reporting that 800c/kg is generally to be got, and up to 810c/kg is being paid to some for this week.

On the hogget side, most of the factories are quoting 710c/kg, with one centre offering 720 cents/kg. The hoggets continue to supply the larger percentage of supply to the factories, for which suppliers are reporting to 740c/kg is being paid and some are negotiating for up to 750c/kg.

The quality bonus is varying between 10c/kg and 20c/kg, which can make a difference where applicable and there is also a slight variation in the cut-off weights for spring lambs being applied, which also has to be taken into consideration.

The overall trade at the live sale at Kilkenny Mart on Monday was unchanged from the previous week for the entry of 550 head.

There were a few more spring lambs on offer, but it was the hoggets that continued to top the trade at up to €184 being paid by butchers.

The leading price was paid for a pen of eleven hoggets weighing 59kg. A lot of ten weighing 58kg sold for €177, and a pen of ten weighing 54kg made €172.

There was a top price of €180 for the spring lambs paid for a pen of ten weighing 53kg, and a strong trade for the factory lots, which sold for up to €128 over.