Agtech Ireland appoints COO

New industry body AgTech Ireland has announced the appointment of Catherine Lascurettes as its first Chief Operations Officer (COO).
The body's chairman Padraig Hennessy, who is also the chief executive of Terra NutriTECH, said: “We are pleased to announce Catherine’s appointment to this newly created position. Our organisation was established in 2021 to represent our industry, and we have until now operated entirely on a voluntary basis."
In her role as COO, Ms Lascurettes will help the organisation grow and achieve its aim of representing Irish agri-tech companies at policy, research and farm levels.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Lascurettes added: “I believe new technologies will prove vital in helping Irish agriculture reach its full potential as one of the world’s most sustainable food producers, while meeting its climate and environmental obligations.
"I will work with the AgTech Ireland Team to promote a policy and technical ecosystem favourable to the rapid and widespread adoption of new tech and practices on farms," she added.