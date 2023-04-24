Agtech Ireland appoints COO

Agtech Ireland appoints COO

Catherine Lascurettes will take up the role of Chief Operations Officer immediately. Picure: Finbarr O'Rourke

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 17:37
Rachel Martin

New industry body AgTech Ireland has announced the appointment of Catherine Lascurettes as its first Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The body's chairman Padraig Hennessy, who is also the chief executive of Terra NutriTECH, said: “We are pleased to announce Catherine’s appointment to this newly created position. Our organisation was established in 2021 to represent our industry, and we have until now operated entirely on a voluntary basis."

In her role as COO, Ms Lascurettes will help the organisation grow and achieve its aim of representing Irish agri-tech companies at policy, research and farm levels.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Lascurettes added: “I believe new technologies will prove vital in helping Irish agriculture reach its full potential as one of the world’s most sustainable food producers, while meeting its climate and environmental obligations. 

"I will work with the AgTech Ireland Team to promote a policy and technical ecosystem favourable to the rapid and widespread adoption of new tech and practices on farms," she added.

More in this section

Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus
CRISPR research in laboratory Gene-editing approved for use on crops and livestock in England
Planning a new city - concept image with hand drawing an imaginary cadastral map of territory with buildings, fields and roads a Kerry farmers told they could owe up to €100,000 a year in new land tax
#Farming - AgTech
<p>Given the challenges for egg producers, the event will be an opportunity for them to meet, ask questions and develop a better understanding of what the next few years might look like.</p>

Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd