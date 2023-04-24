Agtech Ireland appoints COO

New industry body AgTech Ireland has announced the appointment of Catherine Lascurettes as its first Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The body's chairman Padraig Hennessy, who is also the chief executive of Terra NutriTECH, said: “We are pleased to announce Catherine’s appointment to this newly created position. Our organisation was established in 2021 to represent our industry, and we have until now operated entirely on a voluntary basis."