Record prices at O'Leary's 2023 Gigginstown Angus sale

More than 300 registered online bidders attended, joining the crowds on the farm in Co Meath, on the day.
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 13:22

Record crowds (both in person and online) attended the annual Giggintown House Angus Sale held at Fennor Farm just outside Mullingar on Saturday, April 21.

The sale ran as a hybrid event, with the on-farm sale conducted by Ballyjamesduff Mart and over 300 registered online bidders using the MartEye platform.

This year saw record demand, with 21 of 22 pedigree bulls, and all 20 in-calf and maiden heifers selling for a record average price of just over €4,500.

The 21 bull line-up featured a majority of four and five-star rated animals bred from breed champions Liss Maxy, Carrigroe Nelson and Luddenmore Kingkong led to a new record average bull price of €4,815, and a top price of €7,600 for the 18-month-old Gigginstown King Mambo.

Gigginstown also offered 20 heifers for sale (14 in-calf and 6 maidens), selling for a record total price of €84,000, averaging €4,200.

The 19-month-old heifer Gigginstown Pelican Brief in calf to Irish Angus Champion Mogeely Dram made the top price of €7,500.

Flying high: From redheads to Clarkson – a day on the farm with Michael O’Leary

To celebrate, Gigginstown House Angus will now donate a cheque for €7,600 (the day's top price) to The Crumlin Children’s Hospital Fundraising.

Gigginstown farm manager Joe O’Mahony said: “We were delighted to welcome large crowds to our 21st Annual Angus Sale. With record crowds and record online bidders, this year’s very strong prices are a testament to the popularity of the Pedigree Angus Breed and the success of the Certified Angus Beef Program here in Ireland.

“We sincerely thank all of our buyers and our sponsors for their support, and we wish them every success with their stock. As always, Gigginstown House Angus will stand behind every animal we sell.

“We also wish to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart and MartEye for all their help in holding such a successful on-farm and online pedigree sale.”

