A guide to the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant - and how to apply

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides funding to assist in the refurbishment of vacant and derelict homes.

You can get up to €30,000 to renovate a vacant property and an additional top-up grant of up to €20,000 if the property is derelict. The grant includes VAT.

The scheme only applies to vacant property, defined as properties which have not been occupied for at least two years, and it can also be used to renovate and convert properties that have not been used as residential properties before.

With effect from next week, it is expected that the scheme will be extended to include properties which can be rented out with an expected limit of a maximum of one such property per applicant.

Presently, to get the grant you must live in the home as your principal private residence when the work is completed. Under current rules the grants are only available to buildings first constructed before 1993; however, this is being expanded from May 1 to apply to instances where properties were constructed before 2007.

The grant is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and is also known as Croí Cónaithe, and is administered via an applicant's local authority.

Initially, the scheme was only applicable to certain towns and cities, but now applies nationwide.

Requirements to apply

An application must be submitted and approval obtained before works commence. An applicant must have appropriate planning permission or be exempted from planning and may need to apply for planning permission to have a property brought back into use if it has been vacant for a long number of years or a change of use if converting non-habitable buildings into residential accommodation.

The property must be owned by the applicant, and appropriate proof must be submitted to that effect.

In the case of owner-occupiers, the applicant must live in the property as their principal private residence (PPR) when the work is complete for a period of ten years with a tiered clawback of the grant aid received should the status change.

You must have tax clearance from Revenue, and your tax affairs must be in order. You must have paid your local property tax, if applicable. You must not have already got funding under the grant or under scheme.

Works the cost of which can be covered under the scheme include demolition and site clearances, substructure works including work to foundations, rising walls, floor slabs, damp-proofing and underpinning, structural works including the construction of walls, roofs, windows and doors as well as building services including plumbing, heating, ventilation and electrical services.

The local authority will do a cost assessment and provide funding within any limits set out by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

To apply for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant an applicant must send a completed form and supporting documents to their local authority.

The documents required in addition to the application form are:

Proof that the property is vacant;

Proof that the property is owned by the applicant or is in the process of being acquired by the applicant;

Proof that the property is derelict if applying for the top-up grant.

What happens next?

In processing the application, the local authority will review the application form and supporting documents, arrange for a visit to the property to make sure it is possible to do the work and assess the projected costs of the planned works, assess whether the application has been successful and the amount of grant approved.

Assuming the applicant is successful, they will then need to submit relevant invoices for the works completed. The local authority will revisit the property to ensure the works are completed. Additional rules are likely to apply in the case of properties which are to be rented out.

We’ve had a share of ‘stick’ over recent years as successive governments attempted to bring more houses on stream, including the vacant site levy, vacant homes tax and residential zoned land tax.

The expansion of the Croi Conaithe scheme both to rural properties, properties built in the relative recent past and to properties beyond those destined as principle private residences really does give a great carrot to bringing more residential properties on stream.

Application forms and further details are available via local authorities.