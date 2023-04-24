Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.
- Continue Fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed in conjunction with the targeted slurry application. Growth continues to be slow, so budgeting of grass may be necessary over the coming weeks.
- Continue your planning for first cut silage-remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter. Silage crops closed since late last year or early this year have bulked up in the last few weeks despite the colder weather.
- Most herds have now finished the first round of grazing. Second rounds are very lush and high in nitrogen. Reduce supplementary protein but keep supplementary energy and fibre up to harness the nutrients in this grass. If cows go back in milk when grazing full-time second rotation grass, then they are not getting enough energy and dry matter, address that straight away as they will be harder to get in calf otherwise.
- Monitor yield, solids and particularly lactose and protein to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy.
- Suckler cows and calves are now out in all parts of the country, and breeding is well underway. Cows at grass with calves must be getting supplementary Magnesium to prevent Tetany – through bucket licks or by adding to water
- Nights have been cold, which is tetany weather.
- Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out and that they are drinking the right cow.
- Where creep is being fed at grass, ensure that birds are not soiling the feed.
- Check water troughs regularly
- Where measuring grass, ensure that weanlings are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter. If not achieving these intakes, supplementation may be necessary to maintain performance.
- Maiden heifers should be kept in a positive plain of nutrition for the duration of breeding.