Paula in Paris: A visit to the Boucherie in the 'City of Love'

With calving season finally behind us, we always try to take some time out to recharge the batteries and enjoy life a little.

We always try to have an adventure in April to celebrate our wedding anniversary; in some ways hard to believe we are married 22 years now, but all those years together have taught us the importance of enjoying life. We are also very lucky that our girls are confident enough to run the farm allowing us to get away together

Pete surprised me this year with a few days in Paris; we have been a few times now, and it is a city we both really enjoy. It's so full of culture, and one minute you can be on the busiest street, and the next in a beautiful park enjoying some peace and quiet amongst the trees.

We have quite a few friends here now, but we also know quite a few through social media, one of whom I was really keen to meet in person on our trip.

The Champs-Élysées is known for famous designers and global brands, yet it is also home to one of the most amazing artisan butcher's shops run by Veronique Langlais along with her husband Ludovic, son Jocelyn and daughter Justine.

Not only is Veronique a butcher, but she is also President of the Union of Butchers of Paris - and the first woman in 149 years to hold the presidency.

She originally trained at the Jean Drouant school as a chef with a complementary mention in pastry. But having spent a few years in the restaurant business, the pull of her grandfather and father's legacy was getting harder to ignore.

It wasn’t her dream to work in the butcher’s shop, but the position of responsibility in the restaurant took her too far away from her husband.

She took the big leap of faith and quit her job and started a business with her husband and followed in her parents' footsteps.

Being such a young couple, it wasn’t easy to persuade the bank to lend them the money, but they persisted and now they have the most beautiful butcher shop Boucherie Meissonier, a magnificent advert for quality meat, with the shop window currently displaying Charolais and Black Limousin beef.

It's very much a family affair in the butcher's shop, with Veronique's husband and son both in the business full-time.

They are one of France's 18,000 artisan butchers, their skill and attention to detail are a treat to watch.

Veronique and her husband have been in business for 30 years, having opened their first shop at the age of 22.

The minute you walk in the door, you will be blown away by the range of different meats on offer, down to the huge range of artisan cheeses and sauces.

Veronique is very passionate about telling her customers the whole story from farm to fork with every piece of meat that goes out the door. She knows the farm where the animal has come from, she knows the farmer.

As I watched her serve a customer, passion and love for what she does oozes from her - and she is always armed with a few cooking tips on the produce she sells.

It's very much a family affair in the butcher's shop, with her husband and son both in the business full-time.

I was really inspired by Veronique's belief that with all the challenges agriculture faces from policy; it is imperative all farmers stick together, all aspects of the supply chain work together.

The dairy farmer, beef farmer, vegetable farmer, cereal farmer and vineyard all need each other; and ultimately, they are all food producers.

Amazing food is full of love and passion, farmers are passionate about producing a quality product and in order to turn those products into a truly amazing meal, you must appreciate that passion and then cook with a love of food.

Veronique's love of food takes her on a journey around France every year, searching for the best local food producers, seeing first-hand how farmers care for their livestock, the high welfare standards of how livestock are raised, and the different breeds of cattle first-hand.

The customer wants to know the meat comes from an animal raised with high welfare standards, Veronique is likewise passionate about the welfare of animals but also feels the welfare of the farmer must not be forgotten; a happy farmer will always do a great job, she says.

Each beef breed has a unique taste, and again, that taste varies depending on the region it is produced. But interestingly, there is no specific breed which is most popular in the shop; they all sell equally she told me.

The beautiful displays inside La Boucherie Meissonier with Veronique Langlais.

But Veronique also worries about the future; more schools are implementing meat-free menus, and being vegan seems to be trendy, especially with the younger generation. She feels in the future, this will lead to people having greater health challenges stemming from not having a balanced diet.

She herself was previously vegetarian but greatly regrets that past choice now as she gets older and has children and can see the impact the diet has had on her own health.

Government education programs must begin to give clear, well-researched dietary education warning of the health implications of not consuming a balanced diet.

Those with anti-livestock farming agendas are all trying to influence people's diets, and this is dangerous for people's health. She is confused as to why EU policy is cutting food production, driving to reduce livestock numbers when Europe has the highest food-producing standards in the world.

As our chat came to an end, with Veronique having to dash off to another meeting, she left me inspired by her passion for defending all food producers, all farmers and butchers.

I feel we need so many more people like her representing agriculture and communicating our story to the public, but she also left me with a wonderful perspective on women working in food and farming.

She told me we absolutely must be respected as equals to men, but it is also important to shout loud that "women bring their own unique qualities to food production, will see things in a different perspective to men while mastering their own skillset".

Only 5% of french artisan butchers are female, but they are celebrated for the craft and skill they have developed along with their passion for quality food.