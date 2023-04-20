Sheep 2023 event to return in June following five-year hiatus

One of Ireland's major sheep industry events, Sheep 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, the 17th of June after an extensive pandemic-induced hiatus.

Organised by industry stakeholders, Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, The Irish Farmers Journal, Sheep Ireland and Teagasc, the event will take place in Gurteen Agricultural College in Tipperary, with Ireland’s largest sheep processor, Irish Country Meats joining as the main sponsor of the event.

Additional sponsorship will also be provided by Cormac Sheep Equipment, Elanco, FBD and MSD Animal Health.

Following an extensive COVID-19-related absence, the event is back after five years, hoping to repeat prior success at Sheep 2018 and 2015.

Upwards of 10 technical areas are planned, each with its own programme incorporating workshops, practical demonstrations, short presentations, an opportunity for one-to-one dialogue and visual displays. Technical topics featured will also include breeding and genetics, environment, flock health, forestry, grassland, health and safety, hill sheep, nutrition and organic farming.

In the meat markets arena, butchery and carcass demonstrations will be intertwined with important market insight, along with cooking demonstrations which will be delivered by celebrity chef Neven Maguire.

A wool village will also feature at the event, along with an opportunity for shearers to sharpen their skills. The sector has faced significant challenges in recent years but the launch of the Irish Grown Wool Council is inserting some much-needed optimism into the sector.

Young farmers will be put through their paces in a Young Shepherd Competition, while fledgling and established sheepdog enthusiasts can hone their skills in a sheepdog training demonstration.

The event will offer trade exhibitors an opportunity to meet existing and new customers with thousands of farmers expected to pass through the gates, making it Ireland’s largest dedicated sheep event in the calendar for 2023.

Commenting on the event Kathryn Roche, Irish Country Meats said the organisation was "delighted" to renew their partnership for Sheep 2023.

"As Europe’s leading sheep processor we are keen to work constructively with all industry stakeholders to ensure a sustainable sheep sector for all segments of the supply chain, and look forward to meeting with customers on the day”.

Bord Bia sheep and livestock sector manager, Seamus McMenamin said, “High levels of food inflation are continuing to impact demand for lamb in domestic and key export markets with consumers increasingly considering lower-cost proteins as an alternative to lamb.

"Bord Bia’s participation in this event provides the ideal occasion for us to demonstrate the quality and versatility of Irish lamb to domestic and export customers."

Kevin McDermott, Sheep Ireland Manager said, “Over the last decade, significant gains have been made in the genetics of the national lowland flock. This has resulted from cutting-edge research and implementation into the national breeding programme.

"The Hill sector is now getting involved as well as a result of the Sheep Improvement Scheme. Current breeding research will be presented with the leading researchers in the area."

"These include breeding for resistance to worms, reduced methane emissions and increasing the output of the national flock. The event will also act as a show window to present the best of Irish genetics to domestic and overseas visitors”.