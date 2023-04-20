Vet on the Moove: Nematodirus - an enemy of lambs throughout Ireland

Farming this week was made a lot easier with the arrival of the sun, and speaking of arrivals, the last calf of 2023 was finally born this week - 'goodbye' calving 2023!
A few of you have been asking - and my little calf 'Red’ is still hanging in there; he has lost a lot of condition but continues to get lots of TLC.
For sheep farmers, the end of April is a time when lambing is mostly over, and it’s time to turn their attention to parasite control.
Not many parasites have their very own forecast that dictates when to treat lambs regionally across Ireland. Last year, when I was completing the parasite TASAHs with sheep farmers, I noticed that the overall knowledge of Nematodirus was excellent.
There is a question in the consult that asks when a farmer treats for nematodirus, and I was delighted to hear that the department's Nematodirus forecast was held in high regard when it comes to dosing timing.
It really is the 'gold standard' approach to dosing against this specific parasite, alongside monitoring of clinical signs - which include profuse scour, poor thrive and dehydration.
A common sight on farms affected would be lambs gathering around the water trough, trying to quench their thirst.
The life cycle of the Nematodirus Battus is unusual in the fact that the eggs found on pasture lay dormant until the following year, when conditions are favourable. The main trigger for the egg hatch is a rise in temperature above 10 degrees Celsius after a cold snap.
The larvae are the main instigator of this disease, making a faecal egg count unreliable due to the lack of eggs produced. We have an excellent resource in the form of our regional veterinary laboratories, which should be the first port of call for any sudden deaths in lambs.
I always find it fascinating observing the difference in hatching dates across the country; for instance, this year, the Beara Peninsula’s peak hatch date was March 29, compared with April 10 of Co Wicklow.
Ireland is such a diverse island for weather. When I worked in Naas, a daily occurrence on the phone to my dad was me describing the beautiful sunshine in Kildare whilst it was pouring rain at home in Cork, or on the rare occasion, visa versa.
I urge any sheep farmer that has not looked up the DAFM’s 2023 forecast to do it today, at this late stage in April, most farms will fall into the recommended dosing time of two weeks post-hatch date for their region.
The recommended treatment of Nematodirus is considered to be the white drench or a Benzimidazole drench, which is effective for both larval and adult stages.
I won’t let cattle intrude on this article, which is a special for flock keepers, but a quick reminder that calves can also be affected with Nematodirus with similar clinical signs and deposit eggs onto pasture, which can be important to note on mixed grazing platforms.
I remember a case from a farm in Kerry where the lambs were dosed for Nematodirus in late April, but the scour did not improve. I was suspicious of a coccidiosis infection that was confirmed via a faecal sample that I had sent promptly to the Animal Health Laboratory in Bandon.
It’s important to recognise that both diseases can co-exist, causing a mixed infection that can have serious consequences and increase mortality rates.
It is a fantastic opportunity to avail of farm-specific veterinary parasite advice and diagnostic sampling.
To help prevent Nematodirus and other parasites on the farm, a few simple procedures can be implemented.
It is recommended to keep this year’s lambs off pasture that was grazed last year by lambs or calves. High stocking rates lead to an increased risk of Nematodirus infection, whilst lambs born to ewes with poor milk quality are more venerable.
Nematodirus is yet another parasite that just thrives in our Irish climate; knowledge of its life cycle, hatching patterns and clinical signs is crucial to prevention.
Discuss with your vet today about prevention specific to your farm and region. Next week, I'll be embarking on my first few days working as a locum in farm practice after a busy spring at home - a new challenge awaits.