Vet on the Moove: Nematodirus - an enemy of lambs throughout Ireland

Farming this week was made a lot easier with the arrival of the sun, and speaking of arrivals, the last calf of 2023 was finally born this week - 'goodbye' calving 2023!

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

A few of you have been asking - and my little calf 'Red’ is still hanging in there; he has lost a lot of condition but continues to get lots of TLC.

For sheep farmers, the end of April is a time when lambing is mostly over, and it’s time to turn their attention to parasite control.

One that is very reliant on the weather and soil temperatures is Nematodirus Battus, an enemy of lambs throughout Ireland that can strike extremely suddenly. April marks the beginning of the Nematodirus risk period that can extend into the summer months.

Not many parasites have their very own forecast that dictates when to treat lambs regionally across Ireland. Last year, when I was completing the parasite TASAHs with sheep farmers, I noticed that the overall knowledge of Nematodirus was excellent.

There is a question in the consult that asks when a farmer treats for nematodirus, and I was delighted to hear that the department's Nematodirus forecast was held in high regard when it comes to dosing timing.

It really is the 'gold standard' approach to dosing against this specific parasite, alongside monitoring of clinical signs - which include profuse scour, poor thrive and dehydration.

A common sight on farms affected would be lambs gathering around the water trough, trying to quench their thirst.

Unusual lifecycle

The life cycle of the Nematodirus Battus is unusual in the fact that the eggs found on pasture lay dormant until the following year, when conditions are favourable. The main trigger for the egg hatch is a rise in temperature above 10 degrees Celsius after a cold snap.

It affects lambs typically between six and 12 weeks of age as they need to be old enough to be consuming grass to ingest the eggs. The eggs hatch in the intestine and the immature larvae invade the walls of the intestine, which results in scour and malabsorption.

The larvae are the main instigator of this disease, making a faecal egg count unreliable due to the lack of eggs produced. We have an excellent resource in the form of our regional veterinary laboratories, which should be the first port of call for any sudden deaths in lambs.

I always find it fascinating observing the difference in hatching dates across the country; for instance, this year, the Beara Peninsula’s peak hatch date was March 29, compared with April 10 of Co Wicklow.

Ireland is such a diverse island for weather. When I worked in Naas, a daily occurrence on the phone to my dad was me describing the beautiful sunshine in Kildare whilst it was pouring rain at home in Cork, or on the rare occasion, visa versa.

I urge any sheep farmer that has not looked up the DAFM’s 2023 forecast to do it today, at this late stage in April, most farms will fall into the recommended dosing time of two weeks post-hatch date for their region.

Treatment

The recommended treatment of Nematodirus is considered to be the white drench or a Benzimidazole drench, which is effective for both larval and adult stages.

This drench only kills the parasites present on the day, so there is a risk of a repeat infection, meaning that constant monitoring is required of the lambs for any of the clinical signs as mentioned.

I won’t let cattle intrude on this article, which is a special for flock keepers, but a quick reminder that calves can also be affected with Nematodirus with similar clinical signs and deposit eggs onto pasture, which can be important to note on mixed grazing platforms.

Mixed Infections

I remember a case from a farm in Kerry where the lambs were dosed for Nematodirus in late April, but the scour did not improve. I was suspicious of a coccidiosis infection that was confirmed via a faecal sample that I had sent promptly to the Animal Health Laboratory in Bandon.

It’s important to recognise that both diseases can co-exist, causing a mixed infection that can have serious consequences and increase mortality rates.

This highlights the importance of faecal sampling any scouring animals on the farm and discussing with your vet a plan for routine sampling for the year ahead. This can be done through the funded Animal Health Ireland Parasite TASAHs that are available to all Irish farmers via your nominated vet.

It is a fantastic opportunity to avail of farm-specific veterinary parasite advice and diagnostic sampling.

Prevention

To help prevent Nematodirus and other parasites on the farm, a few simple procedures can be implemented.

It is recommended to keep this year’s lambs off pasture that was grazed last year by lambs or calves. High stocking rates lead to an increased risk of Nematodirus infection, whilst lambs born to ewes with poor milk quality are more venerable.

Focusing on reducing moisture in the grazing areas can help to reduce parasite burdens, especially coccidiosis. Simple measures such as rotating feeding troughs help to achieve this.

Nematodirus is yet another parasite that just thrives in our Irish climate; knowledge of its life cycle, hatching patterns and clinical signs is crucial to prevention.

Discuss with your vet today about prevention specific to your farm and region. Next week, I'll be embarking on my first few days working as a locum in farm practice after a busy spring at home - a new challenge awaits.