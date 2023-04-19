Milk price round-up: Significant falls continue across the board for March supplies

Dairy processors have announced a swath of 4cpl cuts to the base price for March's milk, following cuts of 6cpl for both February and March.

Carbery suppliers will see the biggest fall in their base price this month, the firm announced it would knock 6cpl off March's milk, but the extra 2cpl won't show on the milk cheque just yet as the firm has also applied a 2cpl support payment from its Stability Fund, resulting in a net reduction of 4cpl.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - this will result in an average price for March of 44.44cpl - one of the best base prices to be paid in Ireland this month, inclusive of VAT and the 0.5cpl Somatic Cell Count bonus.

Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to call its cards this month. In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 4c per litre to 42.85c per litre inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. However, it should be noted a 1.5cpl 'input support payment' is included in this figure.

A spokesperson said that volatile economic conditions, diminished consumer confidence, and reductions in demand from dairy buyers are yielding consistently lower market returns, while global dairy supplies continue to run ahead of these reduced demand levels.

"This has necessitated an ongoing correction in milk prices pending any return to more balanced supply and demand conditions," adding that the firm would implement any adjustments "as sustainably as possible" in the full understanding that milk producers are operating in a high-cost environment.

Dairygold

Dairygold followed suit on Monday, also knocking 4cpl off its base price to 42cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of Sustainability and Quality bonuses and VAT. It doesn't include the 'March Early Calving Bonus' of 1.05cpl.

When all bonuses and extras are accounted for, based on actual milk received, the co-op expects to pay an average March farm gate milk price of 47cpl. Meanwhile, based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4% Protein and 4.2% Butterfat, the Quoted Milk Price for March is 45.8cpl.

A spokesperson said: "There has been significant pressure on milk price from continued weakness in the market over the last number of weeks, and this has resulted in reduced returns for dairy commodities.

"While we remain hopeful that dairy markets will stabilise in the medium term, milk returns remain under pressure in the short term. The Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk prices on a month-by-month basis”.

Kerry Group

Kerry Group also knocked 4cpl off its base price, paying 40cpl (including Vat) for March milk supplied at EU Standard Constituents. However, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, it expects to pay an average of 43.66cpl.

It's also the last month that Kerry Group will also pay an additional two cents on every litre (including Vat) supplied at 3.30% Protein and 3.60% Butterfat.

A spokesperson said "sluggish demand" for dairy meant commodity prices had experienced a "significant decline, reaching levels that cannot sustain current milk prices".

"Furthermore, the elevated costs of both farm and factory operations are exacerbating the challenging outlook for profitability among all stakeholders in the dairy industry."