70-acre West Cork farm potentially tempting at €10k/acre

70-acre West Cork farm potentially tempting at €10k/acre

Aerial view with marked lots of the 70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleague.

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 10:25
Conor Power

In these days where more acreage is being sought every day — particularly by those in the dairying sector — it’s not surprising to hear that a large farm in West Cork is causing some stir locally.

The 70-acre holding is in the townland of Leitra, 4km north of Drimoleague, 10km from Dunmanway, 15km from Bantry, and just over a kilometre east of Castledonovan.

The property has been let for some time and the owners — for whom the holding is an outside farm — have decided to put it on the market.

Some of the land of the 70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleague.
Some of the land of the 70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleague.

As such, it represents a good opportunity for someone to expand their operation, with no shortage of active dairying operations in the locality.

“The owners, who are not living locally, have decided to put it on the market,” says Dunmanway-based selling agent Daniel Lehane.

With two public roads dissecting the farm, it is conducive to subdivision and is presented in two lots.

“In Lot One, we have an old farmhouse which is in a derelict state and you have 20 acres of land around that on both sides of the Dunmanway-Castledonovan road,” says Daniel. “The land is all south-facing and there’s an old-style farm yard with that. It includes a cubicle house and it would be typical of its time, having been built in the 1970s.

“In Lot Two, then, we have 50 acres of land. It’s all in pasture and it’s a nice block of land with plenty of road frontage along its northern boundary. That land is fairly level. It’s well laid out and has a nice southerly aspect as well.”

The house on th e70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleauge.
The house on th e70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleauge.

The overall guide price is €700,000. At €10,000 per acre, it’s a reasonable asking price that will make it a very attractive proposition for a number of potential buyers, particularly when it’s all in one block and has such potential for improvement as well as rental income potential.

“Interest has been strong,” confirms Daniel. “In the Drimoleague/Dunmanway area, it’s one of the most substantial farms to come on the market in the last year.”

Read More

78-acre farm in the Garden County up for auction at €850k

More in this section

Beautiful closeup view of brown cows with yellow ear tags for identification peacefully grazing at farm near Puck's Castle Ln, B Minister calls for caution as BVD eradication enters "critical phase"
Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years
FILE PHOTO Revenue will today notify more than 630,000 people of their tax bill owed due to receipt of the two Covid support sch Farmer wins €72,728 tax battle with Revenue over €140,656 single payment
<p>The scheme, which opened on Wednesday, April 19, marks the fourth sub-scheme to open under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).</p>

New scheme to offer organic farmers higher rate TAMS

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd