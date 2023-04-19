70-acre West Cork farm potentially tempting at €10k/acre

In these days where more acreage is being sought every day — particularly by those in the dairying sector — it’s not surprising to hear that a large farm in West Cork is causing some stir locally.

The 70-acre holding is in the townland of Leitra, 4km north of Drimoleague, 10km from Dunmanway, 15km from Bantry, and just over a kilometre east of Castledonovan.

The property has been let for some time and the owners — for whom the holding is an outside farm — have decided to put it on the market.

Some of the land of the 70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleague.

As such, it represents a good opportunity for someone to expand their operation, with no shortage of active dairying operations in the locality.

“The owners, who are not living locally, have decided to put it on the market,” says Dunmanway-based selling agent Daniel Lehane.

With two public roads dissecting the farm, it is conducive to subdivision and is presented in two lots.

“In Lot One, we have an old farmhouse which is in a derelict state and you have 20 acres of land around that on both sides of the Dunmanway-Castledonovan road,” says Daniel. “The land is all south-facing and there’s an old-style farm yard with that. It includes a cubicle house and it would be typical of its time, having been built in the 1970s.

“In Lot Two, then, we have 50 acres of land. It’s all in pasture and it’s a nice block of land with plenty of road frontage along its northern boundary. That land is fairly level. It’s well laid out and has a nice southerly aspect as well.”

The house on th e70-acre farm at Leitra, Drimoleauge.

The overall guide price is €700,000. At €10,000 per acre, it’s a reasonable asking price that will make it a very attractive proposition for a number of potential buyers, particularly when it’s all in one block and has such potential for improvement as well as rental income potential.

“Interest has been strong,” confirms Daniel. “In the Drimoleague/Dunmanway area, it’s one of the most substantial farms to come on the market in the last year.”