Ireland's 17,500 dairy farmers championed at awards ceremony

Ireland's 17,500 dairy farmers championed at awards ceremony

Kilkenny dairy farmer Eamon Sheehan accepts the award on behalf of Ireland's 17,500 dairy farmers.

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 13:49

A Kilkenny dairy farmer has accepted an award on behalf of Ireland's 17,500 dairy farmers, who were recognised as "the backbone of Ireland’s agri-food business" and rural economy.

FARMING - DAIRY SECTOR

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

Eamon Sheehan from Bawnlusk in Kilkenny, who is also a farm ambassador for the National Dairy Council, accepted the Outstanding Contribution to Food Production award at this year’s Good Food Ireland Awards, which took place at the K Club in Kildare on Monday (April 17).

Margaret Jeffares, founder and managing director of Good Food Ireland, said: “This honorary award from Good Food Ireland is to recognise and celebrate the thousands of farmers all over Ireland that provide the primary ingredients for menus and what we eat and drink every day. The farmers who send their milk to the co-ops, who never engage directly with consumers and really are, as we see it, the unsung heroes of our food industry.

"On behalf of our Tourism Hospitality businesses and our customers, we want to say thank you to farmers and honour them through this award. Farming is a generational legacy and offers an immense cultural contribution to Irish tourism and the wider community.”

Returning for the first time since pre-Covid, the event was opened by guest of honour, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, and attended by some 300 guests, including business owners, Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.

Commenting, National Dairy Council chief executive Zoë Kavanagh said: “Farmers are the driving force behind quality products that people want to purchase and are a key part of a healthy, modern lifestyle - the demand for which just keeps increasing – and yet, as an industry, what we are doing in the area of sustainability simply is not being recognised. 

"These awards are unique in the way that they champion Ireland’s primary food producers. Good Food Ireland wants to shine a light on biodiversity at farm level as well as the way producers grow, cultivate, and harvest premium food produce to leading chefs, establishments, and retailers. Now, more than ever, it is important to show all the hard work and innovation that is happening within the Irish farming industry.

"Ireland’s 17,500 dairy farmers work 365 days a year to produce the highest quality dairy produce, which is revered all over the world, exporting to 191 countries with an €6.2bn contribution to the economy."

NDC farm ambassador Eamon Sheehan added: "Our climate and land produces dairy with one of the lowest carbon footprints internationally, primarily due to the unique Irish grass-fed, family-farmed system, which is extremely efficient. During challenging times people need to have trust in what they know; dairy is nutritious, accessible, and affordable and is recognised as a vital part of people’s diet and general health across the life stages, indispensable to Ireland’s social and economic well-being.”

More in this section

Flocking together IFA meets minister to push for sheep supports amid 'worsening crisis'
After the heavy rain in the forest. Whatever the weather - Ireland among EU states placing lowest priority on farming's climate adaption
No farm is complete without a tractor Inspection campaign to begin following 34 farm vehicle-related deaths over five years 
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Emission targets 25by30
<p>Appeal Commissioner, Claire Millrine has found that the Revenue Commissioners were incorrect to issue the demand for the €72,728 as it was outside of the time limits contained in the Tax Acts. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie</p>

Farmer wins €72,728 tax battle with Revenue over €140,656 single payment

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd