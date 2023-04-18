Beef prices: Agents instructed to walk away rather than barter

The gradual, but determined, tightening of their rein on any upward movement in prices, has become more evident at the factories this week.

Two weeks ago, we indicated that, from the vibes circulating from the factories, the processors had decided to effectively 'freeze' the beef prices to producers and to trim back on any 'top up' to their quotes for the stock.

This week's reports from around the country are that the factory agents are being instructed to walk away from cattle where the finisher is standing out for 'extra' over the factory offer to part with their stock.

"The sweeteners that we used to deal for are gone. They [factories] are now showing more determination to trim the prices," summed up one finisher.

While most of the factories have maintained their quotes at the lower end for this week, the base at one of the plants has been reduced by around 5 cents/kg, and the higher end of the quotes over recent weeks is much harder to secure for stock this week.

The action is being interpreted as a very determined move by the processors to kill off any expectation on higher late spring increase as supplies tighten and flush out finished cattle from the feed yards.

Steers are generally being quoted on a base of 520 cents/kg, with the top-end rated suppliers getting up to 525 cents/kg base, which is being tightly monitored and selectively agreed to by the agents.

Heifers are on a general base of 525 cents/kg. Similar to the steers, a small percentage are on 530 cents/kg. Above that is a 'no-go area' for the factories.

All that said the processor continues to be interested in getting a reasonable number of cattle, which could become a bigger challenge for the factories over the coming weeks.

Late grass growth and the all-time record rainfall for March - followed by only slight improvement for the first week of April - have left ground conditions sodden and dampened the prospect of early cattle off grass.

In contrast to the trade for steers and heifers, the prices are holding steady for both young bulls and cows. Up to 540 cents/kg is being paid for R-grade young bulls with the price ranging from 530 cents/kg.

The good R-grade cows continue to make up to 500 cents/kg, with prices ranging from 490 cents/kg.

The intake for last week came to 31,174 head, a further tightening in the supply for the second consecutive shorter working week with Easter Monday bank holiday following on Holy week the previous week.

All categories are now running at a lower level than in 2022, with the year-to-date intake down by an average of 1,500 head on last year.

Last week's kill included 11,620 steers, 8,961 heifers, 7,040 cows and 1,639 young bulls.