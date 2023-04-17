Fodder security group urges farmers to save an extra 20% in winter stocks

Irish stockmen have been urged to prioritise rebuilding fodder stocks to 20% above their normal winter requirements, as advisors fear the repercussions of sparing fertiliser use over the last year could force farms into a fodder shortage in the winter.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

A challenging March has already caused issues for dairy, drystock and tillage farmers, attendees heard at the latest meeting of the Fertiliser Sub-group of the National Food and Fodder Security Committee (NFFSC).

The meeting was convened at the request of Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to discuss the potential challenges around current weather conditions on fodder and grass availability, and to explore the readiness of the fertiliser supply chain to meet demand.

The group warned farmers should plan and act now for appropriate fertilisation rates and harvest dates to ensure sufficient supply of high-quality silage.

Chairman Mike Magan highlighted the ongoing disruption and uncertainty around fertiliser availability and price, and also acknowledged that many farmers have found themselves in a position of having taken purchase decisions that were prudent with respect to securing product, but were made during high-price periods.

DAFM officials stated that import statistics showed a significant reduction in the volume of fertiliser brought into the country between August and the end of January compared to previous years.

They also highlighted the disproportionate reduction in phosphorus and potassium compared to nitrogen, and warned of the potential risk that could cause to soil fertility.

Fertiliser retailers confirmed that the market was moving slower both in terms of purchase and sales volumes, while farm orgs said there was "frustration" among farmers that prices had remained high.

The message across the trade was that fertiliser stocks are available to meet April demands. There is also availability of product for import to meet future requirements on farms; however, there is still potential for short-term supply challenges due to logistics.

Eight-page silage special in this week's Farming Examiner.