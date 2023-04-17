A 'Magic' trip to Devon for Team Hynes

Storm Noa definitely nearly pushed us over the edge. With the battering of the wind and rain, it was extremely difficult to keep the cows happy. They had to be brought in one of the nights as they wouldn’t settle in their paddock at all.

It was the first time ever that I can remember that we had to house the cows in April, but it had to be done. There was a bit of damage done around gaps, but nothing could be done, and when things dry up we will have to go and roll and patch like a lot of other people in the country. Luckily, we have our own grass stitcher so we will more than likely use it on a few paddocks.

There were a few branches blown off trees done apart, but at least all the animals were safe, and with a bit of luck, the weather might finally begin to settle, and the ground will get a chance to dry.

A break and a change of scenery were needed, so we decided that we would travel to the UK to finally visit Magic. For those of you who mightn't have heard the news, Magic is a new show heifer that we bought a few weeks back.

The girls were still on their Easter holidays from school, and it was Becky's birthday, so it was the perfect time to go. Becky is 16 now, so she can finally go and get her tractor license, she is delighted with life.

It is important to get a break from the farm and it had been a stressful few days, so Chloe offered her services along with a relief milker to give her a hand and off we went and booked the ferry.

There was a bit of organising to do to make sure there was enough milk powder and feed for the calves and show heifers. I wrote everything out step by step for Chloe so it would make it easier for her and nothing would be forgotten. We left early on Friday morning driving to Rosslare to get the ferry at 7:30.

We arrived in loads of time, and of course, the ferry was then delayed until 9:30am. We took the opportunity to catch up on sleep before we boarded. The ferry company gave us all a voucher to spend on board along with a coffee voucher, so that was a nice touch.

The two-hour delay and the weather made the next part of our journey extremely difficult. Our journey took us down through the heart of Wales, over the Severn Bridge, and we followed the motorway down into Devon, just bordering the Exmoor National Park.

The rain on the drive slowed everything up and people returning home after their easter break meant the journey that should of taken three and a half hours ended up taking over five and half hours.

All the frustration of the journey melted away when we eventually pulled up outside the home of Panda Holsteins. It was so nice to finally meet Molly in person - she is a great stockwoman and an absolute legend - and of course, the star herself, Magic.

Magic totally blew us away. Seeing for the first time in real life, she was even better than what we had expected and has a great little personality too. The girls were thrilled to finally meet her, and it was almost as if she knew who they were too. She definitely loves to pose for a photo!

Becky got the opportunity to take Magic for a quick walk on the halter and the two of them bonded very quickly. Magic has a phenomenal set of legs under her, but also the power in the shoulder and great strength in her rump and the pedigree to go along with it.

Molly gave us a guided tour through the barn and along with a full breakdown of the cow families while also allowing us a chance to see Magic's dam and sister, nice and simple, easily manageable for one person.

The milking area is at the back of the barn where four cows can be milked together, and behind that again is the nursery for the calves who were all happy, snug and content.

Molly is a fountain of knowledge, she knows every cow's breeding and their back breeding. I could listen to her for hours, its easy to see her passion , it oozes out of her.

It was really great to meet Glory as well, Magics' mum, who is a big beautiful, powerful cow. It would be very hard to pick a favourite cow from the barn, obviously, Magic would be number 1, but if the chequebook would allow it, I could have easily brought home another few!

We headed to the office for a cuppa and a chat about future plans for Magic; a plan has been made that everyone could agree on, so all going well, Magic will see the show ring again in 2023. Indeed, she may be the first in Europe to be a 22nd-generation VG or EX.

The biggest regret is that we didn't get to stay longer; with the delays earlier in the day and the traffic, our time at Panda was cut short. We stayed at a local Inn which served fabulous homemade food. We were actually late arriving there as well, the kitchen was closed, but they very kindly fed us anyway.

We had a really comfortable sleep and hearty breakfast before we hit the road back to Fishguard to catch the ferry. It was a bit easier this time; sun shining and roads quiet. It was time to head home and catch up with Chloe and all our other ladies. But on the trip back, we were already planning the next adventure...