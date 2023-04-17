Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Monitor yield, solids and particularly lactose and protein to establish if cows are getting and utilising sufficient energy.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 06:37

Monday, April 17 - Sunday, April 23

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

All Stock

  • Try to keep high-producing stock on good-quality grass. First-round swards are now strong and may not provide the best nutrition for productive animals.
  • Bale strong paddocks and get them back into the rotation ASAP.
  • Continue your planning for silage-remember early cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.

Dairy

  • Assess the group, newspaper and social media chatter about pulling meal and buffers relative to the requirements for your own herd. The second-round grass samples I tested recently were 13.5% dry matter, so if you pull feed fast, can you realistically expect cows to make it up from grass overnight? Of course, you must watch costs, but transition cows down off higher feed rates slowly and if yield drops, then you have reduced supplementation too far, too fast.
  • If cows go back in milk when full time on grass, then they are not getting enough food; address that straight away as they will be harder to get in-calf otherwise
  • Monitor yield, solids and particularly lactose and protein to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy.

Sucklers

  • Continue to supplement cows with magnesium.
  • Where creep is being fed outside, ensure birds are not soiling the feed.
  • Check water troughs regularly
  • Growing weanlings & Store cattle
  • Keep maiden heifers growing prior to breeding.
  • Where measuring grass, ensure that weanlings and stores are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

