Law of the land: Can I end a long-term lease before it's up?

Dear Reader,
Terminating a lease can be a difficult and protracted process.
The most straightforward solution would be termination by mutual agreement. Provided for in the Landlord and Tenant Ireland Act 1860, both parties can agree to terminate the lease.
These typically are included in long-term commercial leases. This normally would still require a notice period of at least six to 12 months’ notice for the other party.
There may possibly be a provision in the lease that it can be terminated by the landlord by giving advance notice in writing. If there is not, you will have to consider forfeiture.
Forfeiture is an equitable remedy that can arise where a tenant is in breach of a condition or a covenant of the lease. If this is applicable for you, a notice must be served before forfeiture can take place.
Landowners must also afford tenants a reasonable opportunity to rectify the breach. In this respect, I would suggest again you obtain legal advice and that the lease is reviewed, and you give consideration if there are any breaches of the lease.
The notice of forfeiture will set out the grounds for termination. Examples of this would be if there was a breach of maintenance covenants in the lease and the land was in a very poor condition. You would have to engage an agricultural consultant to review and provide an expert opinion on this if you wish for it to be given consideration by a judge if court proceedings are required.
Another option you may wish to consider is to sell the lands with the tenant in situ. However, this would not be appealing to many potential purchasers as they will likely want to farm the lands themselves. The purchaser here would be stepping into your shoes as the landlord once the sale has been completed.
Before any attempt to terminate a tenancy takes place, I would suggest you consult a solicitor.
- While every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this article, Walsh & Partners does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. Readers should seek legal advice in relation to their particular circumstances at the earliest opportunity.