Law of the land: Can I end a long-term lease before it's up?

Dear Stephen,

I entered into an agricultural lease with a farmer in respect of lands which were given to me by a late uncle. It is a ten-year lease, and it is only the third year of the lease. I have decided to sell the lands, but the tenant is proving difficult and has said he may not vacate the lands.

What are my options when terminating a tenancy?

Dear Reader,

Terminating a lease can be a difficult and protracted process.

The most straightforward solution would be termination by mutual agreement. Provided for in the Landlord and Tenant Ireland Act 1860, both parties can agree to terminate the lease.

I would suggest you engage a solicitor to review the lease and check whether or not a provision has been made for a specific method of termination. In certain leases, the parties may have included a break clause in the lease, which would provide that the lease could be terminated after a certain point in the lease, such as after five years.

These typically are included in long-term commercial leases. This normally would still require a notice period of at least six to 12 months’ notice for the other party.

There may possibly be a provision in the lease that it can be terminated by the landlord by giving advance notice in writing. If there is not, you will have to consider forfeiture.

Forfeiture is an equitable remedy that can arise where a tenant is in breach of a condition or a covenant of the lease. If this is applicable for you, a notice must be served before forfeiture can take place.

Landowners must also afford tenants a reasonable opportunity to rectify the breach. In this respect, I would suggest again you obtain legal advice and that the lease is reviewed, and you give consideration if there are any breaches of the lease.

The notice of forfeiture will set out the grounds for termination. Examples of this would be if there was a breach of maintenance covenants in the lease and the land was in a very poor condition. You would have to engage an agricultural consultant to review and provide an expert opinion on this if you wish for it to be given consideration by a judge if court proceedings are required.

If the tenant remains in occupation of the lands and has not rectified the breaches after the period in the Notice of Forfeiture expires, you may need to consider bringing Circuit Court ejectment proceedings. It may be advisable to look for interim injunctive relief here depending on the circumstances, as otherwise, you would be waiting for a number of months for the matter to be heard and listed before a court.

Another option you may wish to consider is to sell the lands with the tenant in situ. However, this would not be appealing to many potential purchasers as they will likely want to farm the lands themselves. The purchaser here would be stepping into your shoes as the landlord once the sale has been completed.

Before any attempt to terminate a tenancy takes place, I would suggest you consult a solicitor.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

