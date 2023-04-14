Farmers fear Nature Restoration Law could be 'designation by another name'

Farmers fear that the EU Nature Restoration Law could be a "designation by another name".

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association president Vincent Roddy has expressed his concerns about the proposed law following recent engagement with Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan and National Parks and Wildlife Service officials.

There has been significant concern in the Irish farming community about the amount of land that could be impacted by EU Nature Restoration Law proposals, aimed at "restoring damaged ecosystems and [bringing] nature back across Europe".

This is the first-ever legislation explicitly targeting the restoration of nature, to "repair the 80% of European habitats that are in poor condition", and legally binding targets for nature restoration in different ecosystems will apply to every member state.

The aim is to cover at least 20% of EU land and sea areas by 2030 with nature restoration measures, and eventually extend these to all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

One of the most contentious targets in the proposals is around restoring and rewetting drained peatland under agricultural use.

Preventing farming

In highlighting the fact that the proposed law has no new dedicated EU funding for its implementation, Mr Roddy said that while this may seem like a setback, "the fact that no dedicated fund exists will inevitably delay its implementation which could be a blessing in disguise for farmers".

Through the meetings, it was made clear that any restoration measures that improve habitats would have to be maintained, Mr Roddy said.

For example, if a farmer rewets a piece of land or carries out other potential habitat measures within ACRES or another scheme and improves the habitat over the duration of the scheme, that habitat under the Nature Restoration Law may not be able to ever regress in its quality, even after scheme funding is ended, Mr Roddy said.

"This could potentially prevent any other farming activities or even potential development from ever being carried out by the farmer or future generations on that ground or possibly adjoining grounds," the INHFA president continued, as he expressed concern that the law could be "referenced in planning objections similar to the Special Areas of Conservation designations".

"It is time for the minister and Government to clarify with the EU whether we have effectively signed up to a designation law under a different name," Mr Roddy added.

"It is important to ensure that any future policies and programmes take into account the concerns of farmers and their communities and forward plans for future generations."