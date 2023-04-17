Full Brexit at last... what does it mean for the 19% of Irish agri-food exports destined for Britain?

What many fear will be the most difficult phase of Brexit is due to start at the end of next October.

That is when the UK has proposed to start its latest of several attempts at full border checks on goods coming in from the EU.

October 31 next is the new target date for pre-notification, export health certificates, and phytosanitary certificates for Irish medium-risk animal products, plant and plant products, moving directly from Ireland into UK ports.

Alongside this, full customs controls will be introduced for goods moving directly from Ireland into the UK.

Later this year, the UK will confirm plans for sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) documentary, physical and identity checks; and safety and security declarations for goods moving directly from Ireland to the UK.

The new border plans are designed to simplify, digitise and improve risk-based targeting of the UK’s SPS import controls without reducing biosecurity and consumer protection.

Only Northern Ireland businesses will retain unrestricted access to the market in Great Britain, whether moving goods directly or indirectly through Irish ports.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Protocol allows goods move from Ireland to Northern Ireland without customs declarations, checks, tariffs, quotas, safety, and security requirements.

But with the Irish food industry and farmers still depending on the UK for 19% of the value of Irish food and drink exports, the start of full border checks going into England, Wales, and Scotland poses a significant challenge in the autumn.

In the UK, the Cold Chain Federation has warned that the new post-Brexit border checks on goods will deter many EU suppliers, despite the proposals reducing the need for physical checks for many goods, in order to prevent border delays.

Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents chilled food traders, described the challenge for exporters of animal products in the EU.

He said they must become familiar with complex trade rules, employ vets to certify their goods, find specialist hauliers, employ agents to deal with the UK’s food import IT system and customs declarations, and pay a new border inspection charge.

"A significant number of those types of exporters will choose not to do it," warned Mr Brennan. He said imported food will become more expensive in the UK.

New plans

After October 31, every order of medium-risk goods, such as most meat, dairy and fish items, must be accompanied by a physical export health certificate, signed at the point of dispatch by a qualified vet.

The introduction of the new border rules was repeatedly delayed since Britain withdrew from the EU in January 2020. Unacceptable delays at ports and other entry points were feared. Hence the stripped-back procedures in the latest proposals, including a trusted trader scheme to allow regular importers avoid full customs inspections.

Goods are also to be risk-ranked according to their level of risk to human, animal or plant health, in order to minimise inspections. And the introduction of border controls will be staggered to minimise business disruption.

The plans also include checkpoints away from ports to avoid hold-ups of the kind which continue long after Brexit (Easter travellers had three-hour waits before boarding ferries at the Port of Dover).

It is hoped that digital systems will streamline the customs and regulatory process. However, testing of animal and plant products to protect against diseases cannot be rushed.

In the UK, the National Farmers Union welcomed the proposals. “For the past three years, our farmers have faced the full gamut of EU controls on our exports while the EU has enjoyed continued easy access to the UK marketplace,” said the NFU’s president Minette Batters.

The UK's veterinary sector will also welcome border controls to prevent animal diseases, such as African swine fever.

Border controls will also be welcomed by the estimated one-third of UK-based food exporters who chose to divert sales from exports to their home market, after new Brexit rules kicked in on January 1, 2021.

The new rules will also end preferential UK treatment of EU goods compared to other trading partners.

A programme of engagement on the new Border Target Operating Model (TOM) has commenced with stakeholders from all nations, consisting of sector-specific workshops and bespoke sessions.The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) will host sector-specific sessions and seminars for those who import or export food, live animals, animal products, plants and/or plants products to or from the UK.

Here in Ireland, Bord Bia will host information webinars and workshops and provide one-to-one support to client companies.