Inspection campaign to begin following 34 farm vehicle-related deaths over five years 

A farm vehicle inspection campaign will begin on Monday following 34 related deaths over the last five years.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), as it announced the two-week national inspection campaign that will focus on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes on farms, said that it "remains concerned" with safety issues on farms in Ireland.

The HSA said that tractors and quads continue to be a leading cause of vehicle-related fatality on Irish farms.

34 fatalities

In the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, there was a total of 34 vehicle-related fatalities on Irish farms.

Of these 34 fatalities, 18 involved tractors, and four involved quads.

Of these four quad-related fatalities, two involved children, and two involved people over 60.

Of the 18 farm fatalities involving tractors, 10 involved people aged 65 or over.

HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin said that the campaign is being run primarily to encourage farmers to take time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage season.

"We urge farmers to plan ahead and make sure all involved in silage harvesting, all workers and contractors, have the necessary training and competence to do the job safely," Mr Griffin said.

"Safe systems of work that minimise risk must be planned for on each farm and followed by all involved.

"Training must take place if it hasn’t already, particularly for new operators, to ensure the safe use of all machinery.

"The condition of the machinery to be used is also critical and any maintenance required should be identified and addressed now, well in advance of use, particularly to hitching, steering, and braking systems."

New regulations

The requirement for training and PPE when using a quad for work purposes is a new requirement that has been deemed necessary to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities resulting from their use, particularly on farms.

These new regulations, which apply to all workplaces, come into force in November 2023 and HSA inspectors during this two-week campaign will be offering guidance to farmers on ensuring compliance in advance of the November deadline.

The HSA highlighted that the majority of injuries and fatalities with tractors, quads, or other farm machinery involve a combination of operator error, poor maintenance procedures, and a lack of training, combined with the presence of children/elderly near the work activity.

Farmers are being urged to carry out a risk assessment before the silage season starts and to plan their work in advance, ensure important precautions are taken, and to keep people and vehicles separate to ensure safety.